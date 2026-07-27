Kriti Sanon birthday special: 10 times the National Award winner left the internet speechless with her fashion choices

As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday, there's yet another reason to celebrate the superstar. Beyond her remarkable success as an actor, producer, entrepreneur and National Award winner, Kriti has steadily established herself as one of the most stylish celebrities in the country. Whether she's owning the red carpet, making heads turn at international fashion events or effortlessly acing promotional looks, every appearance becomes a fashion moment. On her birthday, here's revisiting 10 of Kriti Sanon's most unforgettable style statements that perfectly reflect her versatility and evolving fashion game.

Kriti Sanon birthday special: 10 times the National Award winner left the internet speechless with her fashion choices

1. The Black Power Dress That Screamed Confidence

Nothing commands attention like a sleek black body-hugging dress, and Kriti proved exactly why black never goes out of style. The structured silhouette, dramatic thigh-high slit and bold styling made it one of her fiercest fashion moments.

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2. Emerald Green Glam That Broke The Internet

Kriti looked breathtaking in a striking emerald green satin gown featuring daring cut-outs and elegant draping. Equal parts glamorous and sophisticated, the look instantly became a fan favourite.

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3. A Dream In Lavender

Flowing like a modern-day princess, Kriti stunned in a soft lavender couture gown with dramatic sleeves and delicate drapes. Ethereal, graceful and dreamy, this remains one of her most enchanting fashion outings.

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4. Sparkling Like A Star At The Event

For her award-winning moment, Kriti opted for a shimmering embellished gown that perfectly matched the celebratory occasion. Elegant yet understated, the look reflected effortless sophistication.

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5. Neutral Tones Done Right

Minimalism met couture in Kriti's beige floral textured ensemble. With soft hues and intricate detailing, she proved that understated fashion can be equally impactful.

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6. Timeless Black Elegance

An off-shoulder black gown paired with classic styling showcased Kriti's refined fashion sensibility. Clean lines and graceful styling made this one of her most elegant appearances.

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7. White Haute Couture Perfection

Looking every bit like a global fashion icon, Kriti turned heads in a sculpted white couture gown. The architectural silhouette elevated the look into high-fashion territory.

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8. Glittering In Silver

Kriti dazzled in a crystal-embellished silver gown that beautifully balanced old Hollywood glamour with contemporary styling. The sparkling look became an instant showstopper.

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9. The Regal Red Saree

Proving that no one carries Indian wear quite like her, Kriti embraced timeless elegance in a deep red embellished saree paired with statement jewellery. Traditional yet modern, it was pure royalty.

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10. London Fashion Week's Burberry Girl

Representing India in style, Kriti made a striking appearance in Burberry during London Fashion Week. The trench coat, boots and scarf created a polished luxury look, reaffirming her growing global fashion presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

From couture gowns and glamorous red carpet appearances to regal Indian ensembles and international luxury fashion, Kriti Sanon continues to push style boundaries with effortless confidence. Every look reflects a different side of her personality, making her not just a fashion favourite but one of the most influential style icons of her generation. As she celebrates another successful year, her fashion journey remains as inspiring and headline-worthy as her remarkable career.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon and rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia spotted together at India vs England match in Birmingham

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