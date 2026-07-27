Sadia Khateeb recently shared a series of pictures from her hometown, Bhadarwah, in Jammu and Kashmir, giving fans a glimpse of her peaceful retreat surrounded by nature. Nestled amidst lush greenery and towering mountains, the actress appeared to be enjoying some quiet time away from the fast-paced city life.

Sadia Khateeb finds her perfect escape in the serene valleys of her hometown, Bhaderwah

A proud Kashmiri and pahadi, Sadia embraced the calm and simplicity of her hometown as she spent some much-needed "me time" in the scenic surroundings. The photos reflected her strong bond with her roots, capturing the serene landscapes and the natural beauty that make Bhadarwah special.

From breathing in the fresh mountain air to admiring the picturesque views, Sadia's latest Instagram post highlighted the refreshing experience of reconnecting with nature. Her snapshots not only showcased the stunning beauty of Bhadarwah but also offered a glimpse of her relaxed and peaceful moments during the visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadia khateeb (@sadiaakhateeb)

Through these images, Sadia also brought attention to the untouched charm of Jammu and Kashmir, celebrating the region's rich natural heritage and the place she proudly calls home. Her post reflected how returning to one's roots can often be the most fulfilling getaway.

The photos received an enthusiastic response from fans, many of whom appreciated the actress for choosing to spend time in her homeland instead of opting for lavish holiday destinations. Her candid moments against the breathtaking backdrop of Bhadarwah resonated with many, with admirers praising the region's timeless beauty and the sense of peace reflected in her post. The actress' latest photo collection served as a reminder of the comfort, warmth, and serenity that home and nature can offer.

Also Read : Daadi Ki Shaadi special video: Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and others bring the house down with their banter

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.