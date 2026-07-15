Kriti Sanon was among the many cricket enthusiasts who attended the India vs England One Day International (ODI) match at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday. The actress was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, as the duo enjoyed the thrilling encounter from the stands, drawing attention from fans on social media.

Kriti Sanon and rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia spotted together at India vs England match in Birmingham

Kabir Bahia offered a peek into their match-day outing by posting a series of photographs on his Instagram account. The pictures featured Kriti, Kabir, and one of their friends posing together at the iconic stadium while soaking in the cricketing atmosphere. Soon after, Kriti also shared a few glimpses from the stadium through her Instagram Stories, giving fans a look at her experience during the game.

As the photos spread across social media, several candid images of Kriti cheering from the stands at Edgbaston Stadium also surfaced on X, further fuelling discussions around her personal life.

Speculation surrounding Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia's relationship has been making headlines for several months. The rumours first gained widespread attention around the time the actress celebrated her 34th birthday. Since then, the pair have frequently been spotted together, keeping relationship rumours alive. Kabir was also seen attending the wedding celebrations of Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, who recently tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben.

Kabir Bahia is reportedly a UK-based businessman who studied at a boarding school in England. He is said to be the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited and belongs to a prominent business family. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, owns Southall Travel, one of the UK's well-known travel agencies.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, where she starred alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read : Kriti Sanon says Zendaya and Obsession inspired her to choose bolder roles; reveals she wants to play a ‘psycho chick’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.