The Producers Guild of India, PLUC (People Like Us Create) and UN Climate Change (UNFCCC) recently hosted a roundtable in Mumbai that brought together representatives from film studios, streaming platforms, production houses, government bodies and climate experts to discuss how India's entertainment industry can contribute to climate awareness.

Dia Mirza, Producers Guild join UN Climate Change roundtable on sustainable storytelling

Held at Amazon's Mumbai office, the closed-door discussion was attended by Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change (UNFCCC), along with actor and producer Dia Mirza, representatives from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions, Prime Video India, Yash Raj Films, Junglee Pictures, Roy Kapur Films and several other industry stakeholders.

The conversation focused on two key areas. Participants explored ways to integrate climate-related themes into mainstream films and series through relatable storytelling, while also discussing sustainable and circular production practices across the entertainment industry.

During the discussion, Simon Stiell highlighted the impact of storytelling in shaping public understanding of climate issues. He asserted, "The climate crisis and the transition to clean energy touch on all the things people care most about: food on the table, the air we breathe, jobs, livelihoods, and the next generation doing better than the last."

He added that climate stories are ultimately about people responding to change, solving problems and creating opportunities, while noting the influence of India's entertainment industry because of its cultural diversity and global reach.

Suman Rawat Chandra, Director at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said storytelling can help make India's clean energy transition more relatable for audiences. She said, "India's clean energy transition is not only being driven by technology and policy, but also by people. Storytelling has the power to make this transition relatable, inspiring and accessible to millions."

Producers Guild of India President Shibasish Sarkar described climate change as one of the biggest global challenges and stressed the importance of discussions that help create practical solutions for the media and entertainment sector.

Actor and producer Dia Mirza also underlined the responsibility of artists in reflecting contemporary realities through cinema: "Stories have a unique ability to connect people, spark conversations and help us imagine what's possible. As artists, we have a responsibility to tell stories that reflect the realities of our time, including the urgent need to protect our planet."

Tamseel Hussain, Founder and CEO of PLUC, pointed out that India is undergoing significant changes in areas such as clean energy, innovation and livelihoods, creating new stories that deserve to be told through mainstream entertainment.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen collaboration between the entertainment industry and the climate community. Participants discussed supporting writers, producers and studios with scientific expertise, encouraging climate-aware storytelling and promoting more sustainable production practices across film, television and streaming.

Also Read: After Producers Guild warning, Ranvir Shorey says producers often cancel projects without compensation

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