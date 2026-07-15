EXCLUSIVE: Milap Zaveri reveals Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor Aman Indra Kumar recreated scenes from Simmba and PK for his showreel: “Drama and emotion are his greatest strengths”; says Akanksha Sharma was confirmed after one screen test: “She cried WITHOUT glycerin; we didn’t test anyone else”

Mass filmmaker Milap Zaveri is back with yet another full-fledged commercial entertainer, Tera Yaar Hoon Main. As he gears up for the film’s release, the director is also receiving congratulatory messages for his recently announced next film, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Milap spoke about the double celebrations, launching newcomer Aman Indra Kumar, bringing Akanksha Sharma and Paresh Rawal on board, and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Milap Zaveri reveals Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor Aman Indra Kumar recreated scenes from Simmba and PK for his showreel: “Drama and emotion are his greatest strengths”; says Akanksha Sharma was confirmed after one screen test: “She cried WITHOUT glycerin; we didn’t test anyone else”

What an eventful week this has been for you. The trailer of Tera Yaar Hoon Main was unveiled, and soon after, your film with Aditya Roy Kapur was announced. How are you taking it all in?

It’s heartening. Next year will be my silver jubilee year. Tera Yaar Hoon Main is up for release while Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2025) is still rocking on Zee5 as well on Reels. Every day, I see so many posts about that film. Meanwhile, the film with Adi and Bhushan ji has been announced. So, exciting times lie ahead. I am grateful that I am relevant and still getting work. I am still making films that I want to make and the cinema I believe in. I am grateful mostly to the audience. They have tolerated me so long (laughs).

How did Aman Indra Kumar come on board? Was there ever a plan to get an established actor for the lead part?

I was working with Indu ji (Indra Kumar) on Mastiii 4 (2025). Meanwhile, I have known Aman all my life as a child. This makes me realize how old I actually am! I have seen him grow up in front of my eyes. I have seen him go from a fat, chubby kid to having a muscular, ripping He-Man kind of physique. I have seen some scenes which he had recreated from various films like Simmba (2018), PK (2014), etc. He was trying to build his showreel. I saw those scenes and realized that Aman was very natural. Drama and emotion are two of his greatest strengths, along with action. Then the subject of the film came up. On the other hand, Mastiii 4 faced some delay. Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was nowhere in our vicinity; it was not even in our thoughts. Indu ji asked me, ‘Will you make this film and launch my son? I can’t do it as I want to do Dhamaal 4’.

I have always been fond of Aman. I told Indu ji, ‘It would be an honour to launch your son’. Also, I loved the plot. It’s an official remake of a South film (Hello Guru Prema Kosame; 2018), starring Ram Pothineni and Prakash Raj. We obviously made our changes to suit the Hindi audience palette.

How did Akanksha Sharma and Paresh Rawal come into the picture?

We sat out to look for a girl and Akanksha was the first and luckily the last choice. I have always believed that she has a huge star quality right from the time her song ‘Jugnu’ with Badshah was launched. I once pitched her to Monisha Advani also and assured her that this girl has the potential to be a star. Then, I offered her Mastiii 4, which she smartly rejected! Finally, I offered Tera Yaar Hoon Main and she came on board.

For the screen test, she did a scene with Aman and she was magical. She was supposed to cry in that scene and she did so without glycerin. Once we saw that, we didn’t test anyone else as she was automatically confirmed for the film. I was happy with the fresh cast that I had got.

And lastly, there’s also Paresh Rawal sir, who’s obviously such a legend. It’s unbelievable that in 25 years, I have never worked with him in any capacity until this film. I never got the opportunity to work with him even as a writer. Thanks to Indu ji and the association he had with him since the days of Raja (1995), we met him. He loved the story and came on board immediately.

A standout scene in the trailer is where Aman Indra Kumar breaks the bicycle. Did you ever plan that scene with John Abraham in one of the Satyameva Jayate films?

No. A lot of people are comparing it to John and Satyameva Jayate’s first part, where he ripped the tyre. But the fact is that I was shooting this action scene with Aman and I felt that something was missing in the fight. I was discussing with my action director, Amin Khatib sir. Suddenly, I saw someone pass on the cycle. I immediately said, ‘Cycle leke aao’, ‘Cycle leke aao’! I lifted the cycle and demonstrated how he’ll break the cycle into two. Amin bhai said, ‘My god, what have you thought of’! Aman obviously was thrilled.

There are two action scenes in Tera Yaar Hoon Main and both are powerful and massy. As you can see in the trailer, Aman has built a great physique, rippling muscles et al. It suits him.

Which theatre will you visit on July 24 to check out the reactions of Tera Yaar Hoon Main?

I usually love to go to Gaiety-Galaxy. I hope the theatre will be full and I get to see a great audience reaction!

Between the two theatres, Galaxy is my favourite. Satyameva Jayate (2018) released there because Gold was playing at Gaiety. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2025) was also screened at Galaxy since Thamma was running at Gaiety. Hence, I have developed quite an emotional attachment to Galaxy (smiles).

More Pages: Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection

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