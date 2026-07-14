Kriti Sanon says Zendaya and Obsession inspired her to choose bolder roles; reveals she wants to play a ‘psycho chick’

Actor Kriti Sanon has shared that she is looking to take on more unconventional roles in the future, saying she wants to step away from "safe" choices and explore psychologically complex characters.

Kriti Sanon says Zendaya and Obsession inspired her to choose bolder roles; reveals she wants to play a ‘psycho chick’

In a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, the National Award-winning actor revealed that playing a psychotic character is high on her wishlist, adding that such roles offer actors the opportunity to step into lives that are vastly different from their own.

Speaking about what inspired this shift in her thinking, Kriti said watching Obsession made her rethink the kind of stories she wants to be a part of. "When I watched Obsession, I was like, 'Oh my God, we need to stop going safe. We need to do something out of the box.' It really excited me."

She also mentioned being inspired by Zendaya's performances, saying she admires actors who embrace emotionally demanding and unconventional parts.

Explaining why she is drawn to such characters, Kriti said: "I want to play a mad character. I want to play a psycho chick. I don't want to be safe. As an actor, it's so exciting to live a life that's completely different from your own and explore a person you're not. I'd absolutely love to play someone completely psychotic."

The actor added that stories centred on psychologically layered characters particularly interest her because they allow audiences to experience perspectives and situations they would not ordinarily encounter.

Kriti has gradually built a filmography that spans romantic comedies, dramas and thrillers, with films such as Mimi, Bhediya, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Do Patti showcasing different facets of her acting range. Her latest comments indicate that she is keen to continue expanding that range with more experimental roles.

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for Cocktail 2, where she will be seen playing Ally.

Also Read: National Award winner Kriti Sanon reflects on the difference between being an actor and producer: “As a producer, the responsibility is much bigger”

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