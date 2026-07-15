Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas knows more Bollywood gossip than she does!

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that when it comes to Bollywood gossip, her husband Nick Jonas is often more informed than she is. The actor made the candid confession during an appearance on the Jonas Brothers' official podcast, Hey Jonas, alongside Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas knows more Bollywood gossip than she does!

During the conversation, Priyanka shared that Nick regularly keeps track of celebrity relationships and entertainment updates, often informing her about developments she has completely missed. Priyanka said, "It is true, though. He knows stuff even I don't know. I don't know when someone's broken up with someone, and you're always the one to tell me."

She explained that Nick's knowledge of Bollywood often comes in handy when she is reaching out to friends or colleagues.

Kevin Jonas jokingly asked whether Nick walks into a room saying, "Babe, did you hear what happened?"

Laughing, Priyanka replied that the situation usually unfolds when she asks Nick to pass on her greetings to someone, "And he's like, 'No, they've broken up.' And I'm like, 'Oh, thank you.'"

Nick Jonas admits to following Bollywood gossip pages

Curious about the source of Nick's information, Kevin asked where he gets all the latest updates.

Nick laughed before admitting that he quietly follows a few Bollywood gossip accounts on social media. He said, "I can't say names. These are friends of ours." He added: "There's a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost-follow. I'm not going to say which ones."

Joe Jonas compared those pages to the popular celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi and asked whether they were essentially Bollywood's version of it.

Agreeing with the comparison, Nick said the constantly evolving stories are what make them entertaining: "Yeah. There's some good tea though. There are all these storylines you've got to follow."

As the conversation continued, Priyanka jokingly interrupted, saying: "Oh my God, don't get me into trouble."

Nick quickly clarified that he was speaking in general terms and not referring to anyone in particular: "No, you're not getting in trouble. But generally, the culture is just different."

Priyanka and Nick's relationship

The podcast also revisited the couple's love story. Priyanka and Nick first connected in 2016 after the singer sent her a direct message on X, formerly Twitter.

They made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Met Gala before beginning to date in 2018. The couple got engaged later that year and tied the knot in December 2018 in ceremonies that honoured both Hindu and Christian traditions. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares favourite moments from her London getaway, calls it her ‘favourite things’ this summer; watch

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