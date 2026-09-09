EXCLUSIVE: Producer Namrata Singh reveals, “Hanuman Ansh’s script was written in less than a month; shoot completed in JUST 22 days”; also shares major update about the second and third part

Hanuman Ansh is on an unstoppable run and interestingly, it ends with the promise of a sequel. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Namrata Singh of SacredIP Trans Media Tech, spoke about it and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Namrata Singh reveals, “Hanuman Ansh’s script was written in less than a month; shoot completed in JUST 22 days”; also shares major update about the second and third part

Namrata Singh said, "We have always imagined it as a three-part series. We pitched it to everyone as a trilogy."

She added, "So the first part is of Maharaj ji's early years until Kainchi Dham, second part will focus on Kainchi and the third part will be the international story. Nothing is written yet. It'll take a couple of months for the team to calibrate. We need to take a break before that. We haven't done that in 1 ½ years. We thought we'll get a respite after release but now our days are long! So, we'll at least take 90 days to resume work."

Namrata Singh revealed, "We know the concept and how the second and third part is looking like. Vishal Chaturvedi is a very fast writer. He wrote the script of the first part in less than a month. We finished the shoot in 22 days. We shot 2 days in Mumbai and the rest in Chitrakoot. It was challenging to shoot there but we pulled it off."

Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neeb Karori Baba. Among his crores of followers are prominent celebrities like Julia Roberts Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Will they make a cameo in the second part?

Namrata replied, "I have reached out to some of them and there were aware of the film earlier."

She further stated, "I am a devotee and so is Vishal. We have personal stories with Maharaj ji since 14 years and Vishal for 20 years. We want to make films on our saints and take it to the world. There are thousands of devotees whose life he touched in India and they come first, without doubt. The Kainchi story is about the Indian devotees. The third film will focus on how he put India on the global map by spiritual energy that he transferred to the foreigners, be it Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Julia Roberts, etc. However, we'll touch on it later (in the third part)."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo maker Trivikram to release Hanuman Ansh’s Telugu version; producer Namrata Singh shares more EXCITING details: “We are developing a game in sync with the film’s theme…working on a comic book”

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.