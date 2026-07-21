The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress penned an emotional note for her onscreen mother while also received an emotional reply from the latter.

Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan recently shared an emotional reunion with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi, who welcomed twin baby boys with husband Vivek Dahiya on May 26. The young actress, who became a household name as Ruhi Bhalla in the popular television drama, took to social media to share glimpses of the special meeting and penned a heartfelt note that has left fans reminiscing about the beloved on-screen mother-daughter duo.

Ruhaanika Dhawan meets Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s twin boys; calls reunion with Ishi Maa a ‘full circle’ moment

Ruhaanika, who is all set to showcase a different side of herself in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, described the moment as one that brought life "full circle." Sharing pictures with Divyanka and the newborn twins, she wrote, "From playing her little one to holding my Ishima's little ones... life really has come full circle. I guess I can officially say she's blessed with three kids now. And the twins couldn't have asked for a cooler set of parents @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya."

The post quickly garnered attention from fans as well as members of the television fraternity, many of whom fondly remember the bond between Divyanka and Ruhaanika from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka was equally touched by the gesture and responded with an affectionate message. “You taught me how to be a mommy Ruh! Now these tiny ones have so much to learn from their Ruh dee,” the actress commented, leaving fans delighted by the exchange. The reunion also received love from several of their former co-stars, including Shireen Mirza, Krishna Mukherjee, and Aditi Bhatia, who reacted to the heartwarming post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad)



Yeh Hai Mohabbatein holds a special place in the lives of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. The couple first met on the sets of the Star Plus show, where Vivek portrayed Inspector Abhishek Singh. Their friendship blossomed into romance, eventually leading to a traditional wedding on July 8, ten years ago.

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first children together, sharing the happy news with fans in March. On May 26, they welcomed twin baby boys, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Meanwhile, Ruhaanika continues to stay connected with her television family even as she prepares for her adventurous stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, much to the excitement of her fans.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twin baby boys: “Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!

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