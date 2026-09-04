Sushmita Sen wished daughter Renee Sen on her birthday with a heartfelt note, calling her “my first love” and sharing a series of family photos.

Sushmita Sen marked daughter Renee Sen’s birthday with a heartfelt social media post, sharing a series of photographs and a personal message for her daughter. The actor described Renee as her “first love” and thanked her for making her a mother.

Sushmita Sen wishes daughter Renee Sen on birthday with heartfelt note: “My first love”

Sharing the photos, Sushmita wrote, “Happpyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 😍😁🤗❤️💃🏻🎵🥂 Thank you for making me a Mother…proudly YOUR Mother❤️🤗😇😁”

She went on to describe Renee as a “Miracle” and wished her happiness, self-belief and success in the year ahead. “You truly are a Miracle…the affectionate, loving & beautiful kind!!! You carry with you God’s choicest blessings…and a Mother who has ALWAYS GOT YOU,” she wrote.

Sushmita also encouraged Renee to continue pursuing her interests while preparing for the opportunities ahead. “Keep singing, dancing & most importantly, preparing, for what your destiny holds…magical year awaits!!!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Renee Sen’s journey

Sushmita adopted Renee as a single mother in 2000. Renee later grew up with her younger sister, Alisah, whom Sushmita adopted in 2010. Renee ventured into acting in 2021 with the short film Suttabaazi, directed by Kabeer Khurana. She played Diya Kumar, a rebellious teenager and social media influencer, in the film.

Over the years, Sushmita has often spoken about her daughters and her experience of raising them. In her latest birthday post, she ended her message by expressing her love for Renee and signing off as “Maa”. “@alisahsen_ & I love you beyond….😍 and…uffff you’re beautiful!!!😁❤️,” Sushmita wrote before concluding with “#duggadugga Shona Maa”.

Also Read: Producer Pragya Kapoor on being jury member alongside Sushmita Sen for the first time during Miss Universe India 2026: “Feels like a beautiful full-circle moment”

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