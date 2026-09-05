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Bollywood Hungama » News » Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin’s Captain India in London after recovering from injury » Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin’s Captain India in London after recovering from injury

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Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin’s Captain India in London after recovering from injury

en Bollywood News Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin’s Captain India in London after recovering from injury

Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for Shimit Amin’s Captain India in London. The actor shared a glimpse of his journey along with the film’s shooting draft.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for Shimit Amin’s Captain India in London. The actor recently shared a glimpse of his journey on social media, giving fans an update on the upcoming film.

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin’s Captain India in London after recovering from injury

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin’s Captain India in London after recovering from injury

Kartik posted a travel picture in which he was seen holding the shooting draft of Captain India. The cover also features the name of director Shimit Amin. Alongside the picture, the actor wrote, “VABB to EGLL ✈️ #CaptainIndia 🇮🇳”, seemingly referring to his journey from Mumbai to London as he starts work on the film.

The post also offered a glimpse of Kartik’s injured foot. The actor had recently undergone knee surgery after sustaining an injury while performing an action sequence for his upcoming sports drama with director Kabir Khan. He was subsequently advised to take time to recover.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

With Captain India, Kartik will be seen playing a pilot in a story inspired by a historic evacuation mission. The film marks his collaboration with Shimit Amin, known for films such as Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Captain India is being produced by T-Series, Baweja Studios and Dopamine Studios. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 13, 2027.

Also Read: Captain India: Bhushan Kumar film starring Kartik Aaryan to go on floors in London on September 1

More Pages: Captain India Box Office Collection

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