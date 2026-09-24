Kartik Aaryan recently marked his first National Award win by seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. The actor, who was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion, visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal a day after receiving the prestigious honour.

Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings with his first National Award at Lalbaugcha Raja: “Blessed beyond words”

On Wednesday, Kartik was spotted at the pandal dressed in a traditional kurta. He carried his National Award with him as he arrived to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. After bowing before Bappa, the actor placed his National Award at the deity’s feet and sought blessings.

Kartik later shared a picture from his visit on social media and wrote, “My Sukh-karta dukh-harta. Blessed beyond words. Thank you bappa!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik received the National Award for his portrayal of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, in Chandu Champion. He shared the Best Actor honour with Mammootty, who was recognised for his performance in Bramayugam. Directed by Kabir Khan, the 2024 biographical sports drama also featured Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. While the film did not perform strongly at the box office, Kartik’s performance was widely noted.

After his win, Kartik shared a video capturing the moment his name was announced on stage and reflected on his journey from Gwalior to receiving the National Award. He wrote, “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, where people laugh at such dreams and move on. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness.”

He further wrote, “A dream of a small town boy...the dream of every actor in the country...The National Award for Best Actor ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’, I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time.”

Kartik also credited his parents, friends and team for supporting him throughout his journey. He said he wanted to share his biggest honour with every Paralympian in the country and those who continued to pursue their dreams despite challenges.

On the work front, Kartik will next appear in Naagzilla, a fantasy comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The actor will play an icchadhari naag in the film, which is backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is now scheduled to release on February 12, 2027.

Also Read : Kartik Aaryan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in UK; says, “Miles away from home, but never away from Bappa”

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