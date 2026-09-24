Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer is scheduled to release on October 9.

Ayushmann Khurrana explains chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Udta Teer; says, “Whatever the script demands from me, I do”

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to appear in Udta Teer, a spy comedy that combines elements of patriotism, confusion and situational humour. The actor plays a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and begins to believe that he is Indian. At the trailer launch of the film on Wednesday, September 24, Khurrana spoke about the unusual premise and his approach to playing the character.

Ayushmann Khurrana explains chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Udta Teer; says, “Whatever the script demands from me, I do”

In Udta Teer, Khurrana plays Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who suffers memory loss. While he retains his patriotic feelings, he forgets which country he belongs to and starts identifying himself as an Indian. This confusion forms the central premise of the comedy.

At the trailer launch, Khurrana was asked whether it was difficult for him to chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ while portraying a Pakistani agent. The actor said that he simply followed what was required of his character in the script.

“That’s part of the script ya. As an actor, you are ready to do anything. Voh toh hota hi raha hai, har ek spy film mein hota hai. But the difference is that this is a spy comedy. Spy comedy hai, patriotic comedy hai, genre bender hai. Main hamesha script ko pehle dekhta hoon. Whatever the script demands from me, I do. And I am a director’s baby, and he has written a fantastic script,” Khurrana said.

Sara Ali Khan, who stars opposite Khurrana, also discussed their different on-screen equation in the film. Interestingly, Udta Teer was shot before Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, where the two actors also shared screen space.

“I had a blast, honestly. This film, actually, we shot before Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. But accha tha, alag tha. As an actor, aapko mazza tab aata hai jab ek hi actor ke saath aapki chemistry itni alag ho sakti hai, kyunki jo film aap kar rahe ho, jo kirdaar aap kar rahe ho, vo kitni alag hai. Ek jagah aap unki life mein Tehelka, banke aayi ho, ek jagah par aap inki wife hain. Equation itna alag hai ki almost in the same time we were able to have such a different equation with the same actor. It was, honestly, so thrilling for me,” she said.

Khurrana also praised Sara, saying, “It’s always amazing working with Sara. She brings wonderful energy on set.”

Udta Teer marks writer Akash A Kaushik’s directorial debut. The film features an ensemble cast including Ali Khan, late actor Mukul Dev, Gulshan Grover, Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Smita Tambe, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand.

Also Read : Udta Teer team fondly remember Mukul Dev at trailer launch; Ayushmann Khurrana SIGHS, “We SADLY underutilized him”; Aakash Kaushik assures, “This is Mukul Dev’s BEST work!”

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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