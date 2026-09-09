Kartik Aaryan appears to be bringing a fresh dose of style to the upcoming party season. The actor has teased what looks like a new collection from Armani Exchange Watches, giving fans a glimpse of the brand’s latest offering through a new social media post.

Kartik Aaryan adds a stylish glow to the party season with Armani Exchange watches

Known for his fashion choices and on-screen presence, Kartik features in the teaser with a look that combines a playful edge with a confident vibe. The campaign appears to focus on the latest watch collection while bringing in the energy associated with the festive and party season.

The teaser hints at a collection that blends bold design with an after-dark aesthetic. Kartik’s styling adds to the overall mood, creating a look that feels suited to evening occasions, celebrations and parties. While details about the collection are yet to be revealed, the glimpse suggests that the watches are designed to make a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The actor’s association with Armani Exchange Watches also adds a fashion-forward touch to the campaign. In the teaser, Kartik appears to embrace the spotlight, with the watch becoming an important part of the overall look. The campaign seems to position the latest offering as an accessory that can complement party-ready outfits while adding a distinct finishing touch.

The new glimpse comes as the party season approaches, making the timing of the campaign particularly fitting. With its emphasis on bold styling and evening energy, the teaser gives viewers an early look at what the latest Armani Exchange Watches collection could bring.

Kartik Aaryan’s latest appearance for the brand is likely to draw attention from fashion and watch enthusiasts alike, especially with the actor showcasing the collection in a youthful and contemporary setting. More details about the new collection are expected to emerge as the campaign unfolds.

For now, the teaser offers a sneak peek at Kartik’s latest style moment with Armani Exchange Watches, combining statement accessories, confident styling and the mood of the party season.

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