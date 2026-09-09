Amitabh Bachchan reveals hosting KBC 18 has been a ‘heart-breaking experience’ after hearing grave personal stories from some contestants on the show.

Amitabh Bachchan says hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has been “heart-breaking” due to THIS reason!

Amitabh Bachchan is back in the host’s chair for the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, but the veteran actor has revealed that his latest stint on the popular quiz show has also been emotionally challenging. Bachchan recently opened up about some of the personal stories shared by contestants and admitted that certain experiences have made it difficult for him to continue hosting the show.

Amitabh Bachchan says hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has been “heart-breaking” due to THIS reason!

In his latest entry on his personal Tumblr account, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the emotional impact of interacting with contestants who arrive on the show with difficult experiences from their lives.

“Some contestants come with such grave personal stories, that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show,” he wrote.

The actor further described the experience as deeply affecting, while choosing not to reveal details about the contestants or their stories.

“I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel .. but it has been a heart-breaking experience,” he admitted.

Amitabh Bachchan returns for KBC 18

Amitabh Bachchan has once again taken on hosting duties for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Season 18 premiered on August 10 at 9 pm and airs from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The new season has also been promoted around the idea of pausing and thinking before making important choices. In a recent promo, Bachchan is seen playing golf as the game becomes a metaphor for life and the importance of patience and judgement.

In the promo, he says, “Bachpan main humein sikhaya gaya tha ki jo pehle jawab de, sabse sahi wahi hai. Lekin zindagi mein kai baar, pehla jawab hi sahi nahi hota. Toh is baar KBC mein, jawab dene se pehle khud ko zara rokna padega. Nahi samjhe? Is baar... sochna padega.”

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18: Saif Ali Khan recalls feeling “nervous” while working with Amitabh Bachchan

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