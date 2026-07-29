The actor said his body transformation was also driven by the demands of his upcoming films and stressed that diet contributes 70–80% to fitness.

Ravi Kishan has opened up about his remarkable 18 kg weight loss, revealing that he achieved the transformation through disciplined eating habits and regular exercise, instead of relying on weight-loss drugs. At a time when medications for weight management are becoming increasingly popular, the 57-year-old said simple dietary changes played the biggest role in helping him shed the extra kilos.

Ravi Kishan reveals how he lost 18 kilos without weight-loss drugs at 57: “I am on a one-meal diet, intermittent fasting or exclusively on fruits”

Sharing details of his fitness journey with Hindustan Times, Ravi Kishan said, “I was 90kg and dropped to 72kg. Prepare kar raha hoon apni body ko, ripped kar de raha hoon, shrink kar raha hoon.” He explained that frequent political commitments and visits to his Gorakhpur constituency had contributed to weight gain, but he later returned to a fruit-heavy diet to regain a lean physique. "I lost 18kg by changing how I eat,” he added.

The actor said his changing physical appearance was also influenced by the diverse demands of his upcoming projects. While Laapataa Ladies required him to appear heavier, he will sport a leaner look in Mirzapur: The Movie and a super-fit physique in Naagzilla. Stressing the importance of nutrition, he said, "When you are in your 50s, it's not easy, but food changes can help, as 70-80% is what you eat and the rest is exercise."

Kishan clarified that he does not strictly follow a fruit-only diet. “It's Mahadev's blessing that he gives me the strength to be on a one-meal diet, intermittent fasting or exclusively on fruits,” he said. He also explained that his meal plan remains flexible depending on his political responsibilities. During Parliament sessions, he usually consumes soaked dry fruits, salads, and includes protein, carbohydrates and ghee whenever required. Avocados, kiwis, apples, bananas, oranges and fresh fruit juices are among his preferred choices.

Highlighting the role of physical activity, Kishan remarked, “Your pant waistline is the biggest monitor, and it never lies. But along with diet, you need to exercise regularly for muscle health.” The actor will next be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and is also set to begin shooting for the OTT series Maamla Legal Hai Season 3.

However, nutritionist Rashi Chahal cautioned against blindly following celebrity diets. She explained that while fruits are rich in vitamins and minerals, they cannot replace a balanced diet that includes cereals, pulses, dairy products, vegetables and healthy fats. She also warned that restrictive diets are unsuitable for people with diabetes, kidney disease, pregnant or lactating women, older adults, underweight individuals, those on medication and people with a history of eating disorders unless medically supervised. Chahal further described fruit-heavy diets as a short-term trend, noting that initial weight loss often comes from water and muscle rather than fat, and advised people not to treat celebrity transformations as everyday health benchmarks.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla wraps shoot on a sweet note; Ravi Kishan and team celebrate as Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba say, “Dharma is the BEST company to partner with”

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