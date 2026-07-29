Karishma Tanna and her husband, businessman Varun Bangera, have entered a new phase of their lives as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyful news with their fans on Instagram on Wednesday, choosing the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima to announce the arrival of their little one.

Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera blessed with baby boy on auspicious Guru Purnima

In a heartfelt joint post, Karishma and Varun revealed that their son was born on July 29, 2026, describing him as their “greatest blessing.” The announcement was accompanied by a touching message that read, “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima... Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026 Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.”

The couple's post quickly gained traction on social media, with fans and members of the entertainment industry pouring in congratulatory messages. Celebrities including Wamiqa Gabbi, Smriti Irani, Sonal Chauhan, and Amruta Khanvilkar were among those who extended their best wishes to the new parents, celebrating the happy milestone with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Karishma and Varun had announced they were expecting their first child in April this year through a charming maternity photoshoot. The pictures featured the couple wearing matching baseball caps labelled ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad,’ while one image included a pair of tiny woollen socks, hinting at the family's newest member. Another photograph showcased Karishma proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Sharing the pregnancy announcement at the time, the couple had captioned the post, “A little miracle, our greatest gift - August 2026.” The announcement was met with immense love from fans and colleagues alike.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tied the knot in February 2022. With the arrival of their baby boy, the couple has now embraced parenthood, marking a memorable new chapter in their journey together.

Also Read : Pregnant Karishma Tanna stuns in dreamy white maternity photoshoot; her modern look is winning the internet

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