7 times Mona Singh proved classic and contemporary style can go hand in hand

Mona Singh has continued to showcase her range as an actor, with recent releases including Subedaar, Maa Ka Sum and Pritam Pedro marking a busy 2026 for her on screen. Alongside her work, Mona’s fashion choices have reflected a similar versatility, moving between florals, structured silhouettes, drapes and statement sarees. Here is a look at seven of her recent style moments.

7 times Mona Singh proved classic and contemporary style can go hand in hand

Pretty in florals

Mona embraces soft, feminine glamour in a dreamy blush-pink floral ensemble. The flowy silhouette, covered in delicate blue blooms and green botanical detailing, creates a romantic yet contemporary aesthetic. Paired with statement diamond jewellery, soft waves and a radiant smile, the look strikes the perfect balance between elegance and ease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

Denim, but make it chic

Taking a more playful route, Mona makes a statement in a strapless denim midi dress. The structured bodice, button-down detailing and contrasting stitch work add a modern edge to the classic fabric. Finished with pointed black heels and minimal accessories, the look feels effortlessly polished while retaining its youthful appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

The modern drape

Mona turns heads in a striking rust-brown draped outfit that beautifully merges traditional draping with contemporary styling. The sculpted silhouette and gathered detailing create an elegant, fluid shape, while the contrasting dark green scarf adds depth to the ensemble. Statement earrings complete this sophisticated, fashion-forward look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

Sculpted in green

Mona opts for a rich emerald-green pleated saree that is equal parts dramatic and refined. The intricate pleating and sculptural draping lend the classic silhouette a distinctly modern character. Paired with statement earrings and a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle, Mona lets the outfit take centre stage, proving once again that she can make timeless Indian wear feel effortlessly contemporary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

Vintage dark romance

Mona carries this sultry ensemble with a quiet, magnetic allure. She pairs the strapless floral body-con dress and bold sculptural choker with a soft, smoldering gaze and an effortlessly relaxed posture, giving the moody aesthetic a captivatingly grounded confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

Architectural power chic

Exuding pure poise and authority, Mona owns this structured ivory suit with a commanding presence. Her direct glance and effortless hand-in-pocket stance strike a perfect harmony between sharp, high-fashion power dressing and regal warmth.

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Abstract canvas co-ord

Mona brings an easy, contemporary sophistication to this bold art-inspired set. With crossed arms and an easygoing, serene expression, she effortlessly softens the dramatic cobalt blue brushstrokes with her trademark relaxed elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

From soft florals to bold co-ords, Mona’s recent style choices reflect the same range she brings to her on-screen work, moving comfortably between traditional and contemporary silhouettes without losing her signature ease.

Also Read: Mona Singh on choosing diverse roles; says,”I kept waiting for the right script”

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