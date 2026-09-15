Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about her approach to parenting sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, revealing that managing their screen time remains one of her biggest concerns. In a recent interview with SCREEN, the actor said she is particularly strict when it comes to her children’s access to mobile phones and other digital devices. She also admitted that this is one area where she and husband Saif Ali Khan have different views on parenting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has to snatch phones from sons Taimur and Jeh: “I am hyper about the whole digital thing”

Kareena has previously described herself as the stricter parent, while Saif tends to take a more relaxed approach. Discussing their children’s relationship with technology, Kareena said that Taimur and Jeh do not have access to personal phones. However, Taimur reportedly uses his nanny’s phone at times and considers it his own.

She said, “They do not have access to phones. Taimur’s nanny has a phone which he insists is his phone. I said, ‘Its not your phone.’ He asked if he can tell his friends that it’s his phone, but I denied. I am hyper about the whole digital thing, but then he then points out that ‘you and abba also talk on the phone.’ When they are playing games all day, I literally have to snatch phones from their hands.”

Kareena further revealed that her strictness over screen time sometimes leads to disagreements with Saif. She said, "Saif feels that I am too hyper and I need to relax, but I tell him that I need to be hyper about this. So, this is the only thing that we probably argue about. I just want to keep them still as small as possible… forever."

The actor also discussed her concerns about the growing influence of technology and artificial intelligence on young children. While she acknowledged the need to keep pace with changing times, Kareena said she does not want her sons to be exposed to technology at a potentially harmful level. She described herself as paranoid about the impact of AI and said some aspects of the technology disturb her. According to Kareena, a balance is needed, with restrictions on certain uses while allowing AI to be used for constructive purposes.

On the work front, Kareena will next appear in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The two actors play police officers in the film, which is inspired by true events. Meghna has co-written the project with Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal. Backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

Also Read : BREAKING: Daayra marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s TENTH film to receive ‘A’ rating from CBFC; Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe also gets adult certificate

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