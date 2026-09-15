Amitabh Bachchan has clarified that his recent “time to retire” remark was misunderstood and referred to going to bed, not retiring from work.

Amitabh Bachchan has addressed recent speculation about his retirement, clarifying that his use of the word “retire” in a blog post was not a reference to stepping away from acting or his professional commitments. The 83-year-old actor explained that he had used the term in the context of calling it a night.

Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on retirement rumours: “I am not retiring from work any time soon”

The rumours began after Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog that it was “late, time to retire”. The statement was widely interpreted as a possible indication that the veteran actor was considering retiring from the spotlight. Reacting to reports, Bachchan shared a newspaper clipping and clarified the context behind his remark.

“I wrote in the blog .. 'it's late, time to retire .. ' which we all know means retire to bed it's late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!” he wrote.

In his latest blog post, Bachchan further explained that “retire” was simply meant to indicate that he was going to sleep. He also made it clear that he had no plans to retire from work anytime soon.

“Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there.)" he added.

Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the quiz-based game show that first premiered in 2000. The latest season began airing on August 10 and is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The episodes are also available to stream on Sony LIV.

In an upcoming episode, Bachchan also speaks about his wife, actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan. A contestant asks him whether he has ever had to wait for Jaya while she gets ready for an event. Calling it a “good question”, Bachchan reveals that he uses a simple trick to ensure they arrive on time.

He explains that if they are supposed to attend a wedding at 6 pm, he tells Jaya that the event is at 5 pm, prompting her to begin getting ready earlier.

“Kahin jaana hota haina toh uska ek samay nirdharit kiya jata hai, ki shamko* 6 baje baraat ayegi. (If we have to go somewhere, then a time is fixed, like the wedding procession will arrive at 6 in the evening)."

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen on the big screen in the 2024 film Vettaiyan, which starred Rajinikanth.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan reveals his unfulfilled passion on KBC 18: “I still regret not learning music”

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