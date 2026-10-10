After teasing fans with a mysterious Google Android helmet post, the actress has kicked off her Formula 1 association with an appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently sparked curiosity among fans after sharing a social media post featuring a helmet for Google Android, leaving many wondering what the actress was hinting at. Bollywood Hungama had uncovered the mystery behind the post, and now, Kareena made her first appearance as part of her association with Formula 1 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Kareena Kapoor Khan attending Singapore Grand Prix sparks buzz; fans demand her pictures with Lando Norris

Held earlier this week, the Singapore Grand Prix saw the Bollywood star make a stylish appearance at the racing event. Keeping her look casual yet chic, Kareena opted for a white tank tee paired with a colourful scarf that added a vibrant touch to her outfit. She kept her accessories minimal and completed the look with understated makeup and sunglasses, bringing a hint of glamour to her relaxed ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s F1 appearance sparks fan reactions

Pictures of Kareena from the Singapore Grand Prix soon made their way onto social media, prompting fans to react to her latest appearance. While her association with Formula 1 caught attention, several users also expressed curiosity about which racing personalities she might meet during the event.

One fan drew a playful comparison to Pokémon while commenting on the actress’s apparent association with different teams. “demnn she collecting them teams like pokemon cards, pehle sauber now this huh,” the comment read.

Thank you for stopping by, Kareena 👋 #McLarenF1 | #SingaporeGP🇸🇬 | @Android https://t.co/UzkyaS1sSK — McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team (@McLarenF1) October 9, 2026



Others joined the conversation by requesting pictures of Kareena with Formula 1 drivers, with Lando Norris emerging as a particular favourite among fans. Their reactions added to the buzz surrounding the actress’s appearance at the international racing event.

Kareena’s latest outing also comes amid growing crossover moments between Bollywood celebrities and the world of global motorsports, with Formula 1 events attracting attention beyond their core racing audience.

What’s next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the leading man. The project brought the actress together with the filmmaker for a crime drama.

Kareena is yet to officially announce her next film project. Meanwhile, her appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix has given fans a fresh glimpse of her activities beyond the big screen, with many now hoping to see more pictures from her Formula 1 outing, particularly alongside their favourite drivers.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mystery helmet post decoded! She has teamed up with F1 champion Lando Norris for a global collaboration, say sources

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