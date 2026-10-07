The internet is intrigued by Kareena's special tease with a helmet for Google Android.

EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mystery helmet post decoded! She has teamed up with F1 champion Lando Norris for a global collaboration, say sources

Kareena Kapoor Khan has set social media buzzing with her latest post, sharing a video featuring a helmet for Google Android and leaving fans wondering what the actor is hinting at.

EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mystery helmet post decoded! She has teamed up with F1 champion Lando Norris for a global collaboration, say sources

Now, sources tell us that there’s an exciting collaboration behind the tease. Kareena has teamed up with Formula 1 champion Lando Norris for a special global project, bringing together two hugely recognisable names from the worlds of entertainment and sport.

Details surrounding the collaboration remain tightly under wraps, but an official reveal is expected soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Google India (@googleindia)

Twenty-five years into her career, Kareena continues to find new ways to surprise, with this latest association further underscoring her standing as one of India’s most enduring pop-culture and brand icons.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins hands with Google Android for a global collaboration

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