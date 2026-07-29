On the occasion of Guru Purnima on July 29, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra, crediting the two industry stalwarts for shaping his career in cinema. Through an emotional social media post accompanied by old photographs, Karan reflected on two conversations that he says completely transformed the direction of his life and inspired him to become a filmmaker.

Karan Johar shares heartfelt Guru Purnima note for Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra: “You both are the only reason I can tell stories today”

Recalling the days leading up to the making of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Karan revealed that he had planned to leave Mumbai for further studies when Aditya Chopra called him at around 1 a.m. and asked him to assist on the film. It was during that conversation that Aditya encouraged him to pursue filmmaking instead.

“I was melodramatic and filmy and the only thing I needed was an interval because I was always on a treadmill (not the ones gyms are famous for) … he said if I didn’t pursue this path I would be making a huge mistake … I couldn’t sleep that night and then in my true filmy self… I went dramatically to my father the next morning and asked him for a year of my life…. A year on a film set …. He looked at my moist eyes (looked like tears but was actually just lack of sleep and a developing stye) and said “beta (son) … will you know what to do on a set?””

Karan admitted he had no experience working on a film set but assured his father, late producer Yash Johar, that he would work hard and follow every instruction. He further shared, “He said… “ that will make you a producer …. To be a director you need only and only Passion”…Passionate I was but wasn’t sure anyone would believe me at that point…. only Adi did… only him…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The filmmaker also remembered another defining moment with Shah Rukh Khan during a trip to Switzerland before Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He recalled, “My next conversation was with Bhai @iamsrk on a hill top in Switzerland … I was looking at the mountains (pretending to be home sick and seeking sympathy) he came to me and said “tu director banega and teri pehli film main karoonga (You will become a director and I will star in your film)”… i thought to myself … he’s probably low on oxygen and may not completely know what he’s saying …”

According to Karan, Shah Rukh stayed true to his promise after they returned to India and continued to support him, eventually helping launch his directorial career with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. Expressing his gratitude, Karan concluded, “I love you Adi and Bhai… I am here with my strengths and flaws….my ups and downs … my wins and my losses … only and only because of the both of you …. You both are the only reason I can tell stories today #happygurupurnima.”

Karan Johar was last associated as the producer of Chand Mera Dil, while Aditya Chopra recently backed Alpha. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next release, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, which also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, along with special appearances by Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: Karan Johar celebrates 3 years of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with unseen BTS Photos; says, “I can’t wait to be back on set”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.