Delnaaz Irani has spoken candidly about her long-standing relationship with partner DJ Percy Karkaria and shared why the couple has never considered marriage necessary to strengthen their bond. Having spent more than a decade together, Delnaaz believes that commitment is defined by trust and understanding rather than a legal or social institution.

Delnaaz Irani opens up on choosing a live-in relationship over marriage; says, “Just being married doesn’t automatically make a relationship stronger”

In a recent conversation, the actor reflected on how both she and Percy entered the relationship after experiencing failed marriages. According to Delnaaz, their respective divorces played a significant role in shaping their outlook on relationships, leading them to choose a committed live-in partnership instead of tying the knot.

Recalling the beginning of their relationship, Delnaaz revealed that Percy is 10 years younger than her and that they met during one of the most challenging periods of her life. At the time, she had recently gone through a divorce and was trying to rebuild herself emotionally.

Speaking about that phase, she said, "He is 10 years younger than me. Okay? He was still building his career and was very, very young when he met me. I had just come out of a divorce when I met him. I was completely lost, wondering, 'Yeh kya ho raha hai?' But I fell in love. At the same time, I told him that I would not get married. Because he was also a divorcee, and I was also a divorcee. Neither of us wanted to take that chance again."

Delnaaz further explained that after dating for some time, the couple mutually agreed that they would build their future together as committed live-in partners. She emphasized that choosing not to marry does not reduce the seriousness or loyalty within their relationship.

Sharing her perspective, she stated, "After dating for a while, we eventually decided that we would commit to each other as live-in partners. We said, 'We'll live together as committed partners.' A lot of people ask me this question, but being in a live-in relationship doesn't give either of us the right to betray the other or to be non-committal. We are just as committed as a husband and wife-maybe even more, I would say. Because these days, we're all seeing what is happening to many husband-wife relationships. Just being married doesn't automatically make a relationship stronger."

Delnaaz and DJ Percy Karkaria have now been together for over 10 years. Their relationship, built on mutual trust, respect, and understanding, continues to reflect their belief that lasting commitment comes from the people involved rather than the institution of marriage.

Also Read: “Why compare Khushi Kapoor to Sridevi?”: Delnaaz Irani calls out ‘stupid’ comparisons between star kids and their parents

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