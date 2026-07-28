The filmmaker looked back at his 2023 directorial by sharing candid moments with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and the film's crew.

Karan Johar celebrates 3 years of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with unseen BTS Photos; says, “I can’t wait to be back on set”

Karan Johar is celebrating a special milestone as his directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani completed three years of its theatrical release. Marking the occasion, the filmmaker took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets of the romantic family entertainer, giving fans a glimpse into some of the memorable moments from the making of the film.

Karan Johar celebrates 3 years of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with unseen BTS Photos; says, “I can’t wait to be back on set”

The photo carousel featured candid interactions between Karan Johar and the film's lead stars, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and the late Dharmendra. Several behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of popular songs such as 'Tum Kya Mile' and 'Dhindora' were also included, offering a nostalgic look back at the making of the 2023 release.

Accompanying the post, Johar reflected on the experience of directing the film and expressed his eagerness to return behind the camera. “Photo Dump of one of the most joyous experiences I have had on set! #3yearsofRRKPK …. I can’t wait to be back on set … for my own heart….” he wrote in the caption.

Karan Johar's latest Instagram post has struck a nostalgic chord with fans, who revisited memorable scenes from the film while sharing their appreciation in the comments section. His caption also hinted at his excitement about returning to direction, leaving fans eager to know more about his next filmmaking venture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Released in 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan Johar's return to feature film direction after a gap of several years. The film starred Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee, portraying two individuals from contrasting family backgrounds who navigate love, relationships, and cultural differences.

Apart from the lead pair, the film featured an ensemble cast including Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and Namit Das in key roles.

Known for its vibrant visuals, music, and family-centric narrative, the film received appreciation for its performances, particularly those of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, while songs like 'Tum Kya Mile,' 'What Jhumka?' and 'Dhindora Baje Re' became popular among audiences.

As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani completes three years, Johar's behind-the-scenes photo dump serves as a tribute to a film that continues to remain a memorable chapter in his directorial journey.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Eka Lakhani on styling Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: “We showed masculinity like never before…He could wear 10 brands in one look and make it work”

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