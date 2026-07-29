EXCLUSIVE: Kumar Sanu looks back at ‘Aankhon Se Tune’ as it gets recreated in Bhai Tera Star Hai: “Alka Yagnik ji and I were particular about getting every emotion and feel of the song just right”

Melody King and evergreen voice Kumar Sanu continues to rule the hearts of music lovers across generations, with his iconic songs from the 90s remaining timeless favourites even decades after their release. Nearly three decades after Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik’s iconic rendition of ‘Aankhon Se Tune Kya Keh Diya’ became a cult favourite, the beloved melody has now been recreated as ‘Aankhon Se Tune 2.0’ for the Raghav Juyal-starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai. The new version brings together the original voices of Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik with Palak Muchhal and Dev Negi, giving a contemporary spin to a song that has remained etched in the memories of Bollywood music lovers.

EXCLUSIVE: Kumar Sanu looks back at ‘Aankhon Se Tune’ as it gets recreated in Bhai Tera Star Hai: “Alka Yagnik ji and I were particular about getting every emotion and feel of the song just right”

Originally featured in the 1998 film Ghulam, starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji, ‘Aankhon Se Tune Kya Keh Diya’ went on to become one of the era’s most cherished romantic melodies. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the song captured the innocence and emotion of young love, with its soulful melody and heartfelt vocals giving it an emotional quality that continues to resonate with listeners even today. The new rendition retains the emotional essence of the original while introducing a contemporary musical arrangement that unfolds against dreamy, rain-soaked visuals, bringing alive the charm of old-school Bollywood romance with a fresh, modern sensibility.

On being asked about the recreated version of his iconic song, Kumar Sanu said exclusively, “Whenever I hear ‘Aankhon Se Tune Kya Keh Diya’, it still feels fresh! I sang very few songs for Aamir Khan and they all were hit and Aamir and Rani’s pair looked amazing on screen! I remember having such a wonderful time in studio with Jatin-Lalit. Alka ji and I were equally particular about getting every emotion and feel of the song just right. Our duet songs always worked so well. I rehearsed the song with Jatin-Lalit to sound effortless and perfect. I’ve worked with them many times before but the moment this music started, we became completely immersed in the song. What a romantic track! Looking back now, I think that sincerity and commitment to deliver the best I can, is a beautiful memory I will always cherish.”

Kumar Sanu’s contribution to Hindi film music goes far beyond a collection of hit songs. As one of the defining voices of the 90s, he played a significant role in creating a golden era of Bollywood music, giving the industry some of its most memorable melodies and shaping the musical memories of an entire generation. Even after three decades, his voice continues to remain as relevant and loved, finding a place in the musical landscape of today while carrying forward a significant part of the legacy of Hindi music and Bollywood.

Bhai Tera Star Hai, directed by Vivek B. Agrawal and starring Raghav Juyal, is slated to release in cinemas on July 30, 2026.

Also Read: Kumar Sanu recalls performing at underworld don’s Dubai party; says, “I was scared”

More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

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