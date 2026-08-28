Kathha Pictures, in association with WIF India, hosted a panel discussion titled “Women Building Cinema Together.” The event brought together filmmakers, actors, industry professionals and film enthusiasts to discuss the role of female collaborations in shaping the future of Indian cinema.

Kanika Dhillon, Taapsee Pannu and Guneet Monga Kapoor discuss the power of women supporting women in cinema

The panel featured actor Taapsee Pannu, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor. The conversation focused on women-led production houses, changing narratives around female leadership and the need for stronger and more sustainable opportunities for women working in the film industry.

Speaking about the importance of solidarity among women in the entertainment industry, Kanika Dhillon said, "When people ask me where this complicated, strong, and rare woman comes from, I tell them they are all around me... A normal woman is not unidimensional, a damsel in distress, or in need of a helping hand. We are very capable. As a female professional in this industry, you have to be kinder to other women... There are so many who want to bring them down. You have to celebrate them."

Dhillon also spoke about how the success of one woman can create opportunities for others in the industry. She said, "The importance of one of us winning today has a much larger impact than you can even imagine. When Guneet wins, it opens the doors for many of us. When Taapsee’s film is doing well and she is mounting a Gandhari, doors are opening. Because we are climbing on each other's shoulders."

Emphasising the need for women to stand by one another, she added, "When you hear somebody putting a woman down, for good or bad, you have to stand up for them. It is not about who is right and who is wrong... keep sticking together because there are not many opportunities out there." She further said, "The whole system is rigged against you. We have been fighting against patriarchy for a century, so what is the system compared to that?"

The event was attended by several actors and creatives, including Sanjana Sanghi, Pragya Jaiswal, Harleen Sethi, and directors Ashima and Priyanka Ghose, among others. The panel was followed by an interactive networking session.

Dhillon has also been associated with several stories featuring layered female characters and women-centric narratives. Her work includes films such as Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Raksha Bandhan, Dunki, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Do Patti and others. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba also marked her debut as a producer.

The discussion comes ahead of Gandhari, another collaboration between Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu. Dhillon serves as the writer and producer under Kathha Pictures, while the film is directed by Devashish Makhija and also stars Ishwak Singh. The action thriller follows a mother determined to protect her child. Gandhari is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on September 3, 2026.

Also Read : Gandhari plagiarism row: Netflix BREAKS silence after legal notice; says, “The pitch in question is very different…we take originality VERY seriously”

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