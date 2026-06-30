Kangana Ranaut has officially completed the shooting of her much-awaited film Queen 2, marking a major milestone in the production of the sequel to her critically acclaimed 2014 hit Queen. The actress shared the exciting update with her fans through social media, offering a glimpse into the wrap-up celebrations with the cast and crew.

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Queen 2 shoot, celebrates with cast and crew in joyous BTS glimpse

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted cheerful behind-the-scenes moments from the final day of filming, capturing the celebratory mood on set as the team marked the completion of principal photography. The pictures reflected the camaraderie among the cast and crew after months of filming.

Queen 2 brings back Kangana as the beloved character Rani, whose journey of self-discovery in the original film resonated with audiences across the country. The sequel has generated significant anticipation, with fans eager to see the next chapter in Rani's life.

The original Queen emerged as one of Kangana Ranaut's most celebrated performances, earning widespread critical acclaim for its empowering narrative and establishing the film as a modern classic. The sequel is expected to continue the spirit of the original while taking the story in a fresh direction.

With filming now complete, Queen 2 moves into the post-production stage, bringing audiences one step closer to witnessing Rani's return to the big screen.

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More Pages: Queen Forever Box Office Collection

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