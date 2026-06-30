As Lagaan celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Aamir Khan Productions has taken fans on a nostalgic trip by revisiting the iconic love story of Bhuvan and Gauri. Starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, the beloved on-screen pair recreated one of the film's most memorable romantic moments, bringing back the charm that made their characters so unforgettable.

25 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh bring film’s nostalgia alive; watch

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and headlined by Aamir Khan, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India released in 2001 and went on to become one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films. Combining cricket, patriotism, and the triumph of the human spirit, the film earned immense love from audiences across the globe and continues to hold a special place in cinematic history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Marking the milestone anniversary, Aamir Khan Productions shared a heartwarming video on social media featuring a classic scene between Bhuvan and Gauri from the original film, followed by Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh recreating the same moment 25 years later. The makers captioned the post, “Back where the memories began. [Aamir Khan, Lagaan, Nostalgia, Bollywood, Trending, Songs, Romance, Cricket]”

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, Lagaan transcended the boundaries of a sports drama to tell a compelling story of unity, hope, and resilience against impossible odds. The film also achieved global recognition after earning a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards, becoming only the third Indian film to receive the prestigious honour.

The film featured an acclaimed ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Raghubir Yadav, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and several others. Its memorable performances, coupled with A.R. Rahman's timeless music, have played a significant role in cementing its legacy.

Twenty-five years on, Lagaan continues to be regarded as a landmark in Indian cinema. Sachin Tendulkar's tribute further highlights the film's unique ability to bring together the worlds of cricket and storytelling, ensuring its legacy remains as enduring as ever.

Also Read : Sony MAX to celebrate 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions with special film festival and exclusive brand film featuring Aamir Khan

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