Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) completed 15 years on July 15 and it is remembered not just for its emotional moments, depiction of Spain like never before and the performances of its male leads but also Kalki Koechlin’s memorable act. In an interview with Bombay Times, she opened up about her wonderful memories of shooting for the film.

15 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Kalki Koechlin recalls Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif walking FREELY in Spain: “We walked on the cobbled streets and nobody bothered us…we weren’t HIDING in our vanity vans”

Kalki Koechlin revealed that the film’s biggest names – Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif – didn’t get mobbed in Spain, “We had these huge film stars like Hrithik and Katrina in a completely foreign country. When we do promotions here, or when we shoot or go for a screening, there is security, crowds shouting their names and people asking for selfies. But in Spain, it was different. We walked on the cobbled streets and nobody bothered us. Everybody sat around the water fountain in the middle of the city. It was wonderful that we could simply be ourselves and not worry about the personas around us.”

She continued, “It made everybody more accessible to each other. We weren’t hiding in our vanity vans, which tends to be the case when we’re shooting in Mumbai or elsewhere in India.”

Kalki Koechlin’s character Natasha was seen as problematic then, but over the years, many have remarked how she was justified in her actions. On this, she said, “I don’t think she is a perfect character. I do think she is a problematic character. Natasha absolutely stands up for herself. If she’s not okay with something, she says so and decides not to be with her fiancé. So, absolutely, she takes control of her life. That’s what makes the character lovable. Even though she’s quite insane, you understand where she’s coming from.”

She added, “What I took from Natasha is my sense of style. She was always outfitted so well. I felt good in those clothes. There’s a certain personality... your spine straightens up when you wear certain clothes.”

Besides Kalki Koechlin, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also starred Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

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