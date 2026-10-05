Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming MX Original Ishqa Ishqa, a romantic thriller that explores the blurred lines between love, obsession and control. Written by Rajesh Bachchani and directed by Amit Kumar Jha, the series stars Helly Shah, Satyajeet Dubey and Anushka Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Moving Images Studios Pvt. Ltd, the series follows Kabir, a rising author caught between two very different forms of love: one that offers him peace and one that fuels his chaos.

Prime Video’s MX Original Ishqa Ishqa explores a dark world of love, obsession and control; trailer out

The trailer introduces Arohi (played by Helly Shah), Kabir (played by Satyajeet Dubey) and Suhani (played by Anushka Kaushik), three lives caught in an increasingly complicated emotional conflict. For Arohi, love means having Kabir completely, leaving little room for distance, doubt or choice. Kabir, meanwhile, finds something he has long been missing in Suhani: stability, trust and emotional clarity. But Arohi’s return threatens to pull him back into the intensity that has always fuelled both his relationship and his identity as a writer. As the two women represent two opposing forces in his life, Kabir finds himself caught between chaos and calm, possession and freedom, and the love that inspires him versus the love that could save him. As The Dare sets the rules and emotions begin to turn into a psychological game, Ishqa Ishqa asks an unsettling question: when does love cross the line and become an unhealthy obsession?

Speaking about the series, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “Ishqa Ishqa takes the emotion and feeling of love and explores what happens when it becomes intertwined with obsession, control and the fear of letting go. The series has an intriguing emotional dynamic at its core, with characters who are constantly pulled between chaos and calm, intensity and stability. With Amit Kumar Jha’s vision and strong performances by Helly Shah, Satyajeet Dubey and Anushka Kaushik, we are excited to bring this intense and unpredictable story to audiences.”

Talking about playing Arohi, Helly Shah shared, “Arohi loves Kabir with absolute intensity, but for her, love and possession are almost the same thing. She doesn’t believe in halfway emotions. What drew me to her was that she is not simply obsessive. She is intelligent, strategic and deeply emotional, which makes her unpredictable. There is vulnerability in her, but there is also a side of her that can be incredibly dangerous. Playing someone who can move between those two sides was challenging and exciting for me.”

Speaking about Kabir, Satyajeet Dubey said, “Kabir is a sensitive person who finds himself caught in a situation that becomes increasingly difficult to escape. While Suhani brings a sense of peace and emotional clarity into his life, Arohi’s intense presence continues to make it difficult for him to truly move forward. As Kabir tries to find a way out and build a different life for himself, he keeps getting pulled back into a situation he never imagined he would be in. His journey is really about finding a way through a situation that seems to have no easy way out.”

Sharing her experience of playing Suhani, Anushka Kaushik added, “Suhani is grounded, emotionally aware and has a clear understanding of what she wants from a relationship. She believes that love should come with trust and space, and that really shaped the way I approached her. At the same time, there is a quiet strength to her that becomes more evident as the story unfolds. Playing Suhani meant navigating emotions and relationships that are not always as simple as they seem, and that made the character a very fulfilling one to portray.”

The MX Original Ishqa Ishqa will stream from October 7, 2026 on Prime Video and on the MX Player Android app.

Also Read: Helly Shah credits Aatish Kapadia for Chumbak: “I was so unsure if I would be able to pull it off”

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