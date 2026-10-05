Esha Gupta gets pepper defence spray from sister as she heads back to Delhi

Esha Gupta has shared a glimpse of a practical gift she received from her sister as she returned to Delhi. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of a pepper defence spray, highlighting it as a safety essential.

Esha Gupta gets pepper defence spray from sister as she heads back to Delhi

In the Instagram Story, Esha was seen holding a Sirona Impower Defence Spray. The product is labelled as a pepper spray and carries the hashtag “#mustcarryone”. Sharing the picture, Esha wrote, “Back to Delhi gift by my sister.” The post appeared to show that her sister had given her the self-defence product as a precautionary measure.

The post comes at a time when conversations around women's safety and self-defence have once again been prominent on social media. Recently, actor Disha Patani's sister and former Army officer Khushboo Patani also sparked a discussion after urging women to learn self-defence techniques and consider carrying suitable safety equipment. Her comments led to a wider debate about the ways women can protect themselves and the importance of proper training.

Esha Gupta herself has previously spoken about a difficult travel experience while returning to India. In March 2026, the actor was stranded in Abu Dhabi amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and airport disruptions. She eventually returned to Delhi and thanked her followers for their prayers and support.

The actress has continued to remain active on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal life and work. Her Instagram account currently has more than 17 million followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha was recently seen in Dhamaal 4, which released in July 2026. The film is also listed among her recent projects.

Also Read : Esha Gupta embraces traditional look for Janmashtami celebrations; see pics

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