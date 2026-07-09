Janhvi Kapoor has once again grabbed attention with a subtle yet heartwarming gesture for rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actress, who attended her sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations, shared a series of pictures from the festivities, leaving fans admiring both her elegant look and a hidden detail that quickly became the talking point on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor drops subtle hint with Shikhar Pahariya’s name written on her mehendi

For the wedding reception, Janhvi chose a custom-designed outfit by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. While her glamorous appearance received widespread appreciation, eagle-eyed fans noticed a special detail in one of the photographs. A close-up shot of her hand revealed her mehendi featuring the word “Shikhu”—Shikhar Pahariya's nickname—written in Hindi, sparking fresh excitement among fans.

Janhvi and Shikhar have been linked romantically for several years. Although neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship, the duo has consistently been seen together on multiple occasions. From family celebrations and temple visits to vacations and public events, the two have frequently made appearances together, adding to speculation about their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The actress has also made affectionate public gestures towards Shikhar in the past. Last year, she made headlines after stepping out in a customised T-shirt featuring his photographs. Prior to that, she was spotted wearing a diamond necklace engraved with the word "Shiku," another subtle nod that caught fans' attention.

Speaking about their bond in an earlier interview, Janhvi had shared that Shikhar has been a significant part of her life since her teenage years. Describing him as her strongest support system, she said they have “almost raised each other” and have always stood by one another while chasing their dreams.

With her latest social media post, Janhvi has once again fuelled curiosity surrounding her relationship with Shikhar, as fans continue to decode the actress' heartfelt gestures.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Peddi alongside Ram Charan. She is next set to headline Lag Jaa Gale, which is reportedly scheduled for release next year.

Also Read : Janhvi Kapoor joins Bhima Jewellers as brand ambassador; says the association feels deeply personal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.