Lamberto Lambertini announces third directorial with Sonali Kulkarni, the actress is in Italy to celebrate her films Vrindavan Film Studios and Fire At My Heart

Acclaimed actor Sonali Kulkarni recently travelled to Italy for a special celebration honouring two of her internationally acclaimed films, 30 years of Vrindavan Film Studios (1996) and 20 years of Fire At My Heart (Fuoco su di Me, 2006). The screenings paid tribute to the enduring legacy of the films and their makers. Adding to the celebrations, director Lamberto Lambertini announced a new project with Sonali Kulkarni and revealed that he is currently writing their third film together. Sonali Kulkarni's remarkable contribution to global cinema long before cross-cultural collaborations became commonplace brought Indian narratives and performances to international audiences.

Lamberto Lambertini announces third directorial with Sonali Kulkarni, the actress is in Italy to celebrate her films Vrindavan Film Studios and Fire At My Heart

Held at CASACINEMA in Naples, recently recognised by the as one of the world's most beautiful cinema halls, the celebration brought together film lovers and the creative team behind the films. The day began with a screening of Vrindavan Film Studios to commemorate its 30th anniversary, followed by a celebratory lunch with director Lamberto Lambertini and producer Sergio Scapagnini. The event concluded with a special screening of Fire at My Heart, celebrating 20 years since its release. The film featured Sonali Kulkarni alongside legendary Egyptian actor and international screen icon Omar Sharif.

Speaking about revisiting the films, Sonali Kulkarni said, “Watching Vrindavan Film Studios again reminded me why this film has stayed with me for all these years. It is such a philosophical film, the cinematography is breathtaking, the poetry is beautiful, and the music has a soul of its own. What moved me the most is how Lamberto understood Indian traditions and mythology, weaving them so gracefully into a story filled with deeply human characters. It truly feels like a story within a story.”

She added, “I feel incredibly blessed that Lamberto cast me in Vrindavan Film Studios. I was just a young college girl from Pune when I acted in the film, and little did I know that it would become such an important part of my journey. Beyond the film itself, the friendships, the warmth of the cast and crew, and the memories we created together have stayed with me for a lifetime. Returning to Italy after all these years and celebrating these films with everyone has been an emotional and deeply fulfilling experience.”

Both Vrindavan Film Studios and Fire at My Heart premiered at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival, marking significant milestones in Sonali Kulkarni's international journey. Over the years, Italy has remained close to her heart, with the collaborations evolving into enduring friendships. “I kept going back to Italy, and today they are some of my closest friends. It feels less like revisiting a country and more like returning to family,” says Sonali.

Director Lamberto Lambertini, producer Sergio Scapagnini, actor Enzo Decaro, Sonali Kulkarni and Cinematographer Pino Sondelli were present for the celebrations, revisiting two films that continue to resonate with audiences decades after their release. The celebration served as a reminder of the timeless appeal of cinema that transcends borders and language. Sonali’s performances in these films continue to be celebrated as part of an enduring artistic exchange between Indian and Italian cinema.

Also Read: Sonali Kulkarni’s character in The Paradise is being called one of the most powerful female roles in Indian cinema

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