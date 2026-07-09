The latest episode of Alliance brought fresh twists to the game as a surprise appearance by Soha Ali Khan, emotional conversations and two high-stakes Knockout Challenges kept contestants on edge. Interestingly, the show is hosted by Kunal Kemmu who is also Soha’s husband. Amid many of them reacting to the Prime Video reality series which tests loyalties, with relationships inside the headquarters were seen facing renewed scrutiny after another eventful day including Sohail Khan.

Alliance: Soha Ali Khan makes surprise entry as host; Sohail Khan says, “Yeh ek aisa show hai jo unpredictable hai”

The episode picked up from the aftermath of Dolly Javed and Kushal Tandon's confrontation, with tensions still lingering among the contestants. Dolly was seen breaking down during a conversation with Nikhil Chinapa, who encouraged her to move forward despite the events that had unfolded. Meanwhile, discussions surrounding Kushal's role in the game continued, with Ruhee Dosani and Payal Gaming questioning his approach. Payal even referred to him as the "captain of the headquarter."

Elsewhere, Ace Arslan Goni reassured Niti Taylor amid uncertainty over her future in the competition, telling her that if the decision rested with him, she would not be leaving the headquarters. However, before the contestants could settle into the day, an unexpected system glitch froze the tracker, leaving everyone surprised.

The atmosphere shifted once the contestants assembled for the next Knockout Challenge, where Soha Ali Khan made a surprise appearance. She announced that Alliance had become the No. 1 trending show on Prime Video before interacting with Sohail Khan about his experience on the reality series.

Reflecting on his journey, Sohail said, "Bahut badia, yeh ek aisa show hai jo unpredictable hai, roz kuch na kuch naya hai (Its amazing, it’s a show that is quite unpredictable. Something new happens every day)." He further revealed that it was his children who motivated him to participate in the show and expressed his hope of making them proud.

The game then resumed with the Kings defeating the Hunters in the first Knockout Challenge. The loss forced the Hunters to decide which member would be placed on the "To Be Deleted" list. What began as a discussion soon turned into an argument after Rivva Kishan called Vriddhi Patwa "darpok." Following deliberations, the alliance ultimately chose Vriddhi's name for the list.

The Kings continued their winning run by defeating the Warriors in the next challenge, once again putting the losing alliance in the difficult position of deciding which teammate would face elimination. With every round reshaping alliances and testing trust, the competition inside the headquarters continues to become increasingly unpredictable.

Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, streams daily at 12 noon exclusively on Prime Video.

Also Read: Sohail Khan takes responsibility for divorce as ex-wife Seema Sajdeh joins Alliance as wild card contestant; says, “I take the onus and the responsibility”

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