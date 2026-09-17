Ajay Bijli has embarked on a new creative chapter with the launch of his debut EP, ‘On Another Note…’ in Aug 2026, marking his official foray into music as an independent artist. A project born out of a personal passion for music and a desire to explore a new form of creative expression, the three-song EP has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Shellee. Distributed by Warner Music India, ‘On Another Note…’ explores three distinct emotions through its songs—hope, gratitude and celebration. The EP was introduced in August with the release of ‘Rab Rakhda’, video- a song rooted in faith, hope and the belief that even when the road ahead is uncertain, one can continue to move forward with optimism.

Ajay Bijli’s ‘Dil Kare Haaye Haaye’ video out, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya

The next video of the EP unfolds with ‘Dil Kare Haaye Haaye’, released on September 16. A joyous, high-energy celebration of the way Indians come together, the song captures the uninhibited spirit, warmth and beautiful chaos of an Indian celebration. At its heart, it is a quintessential Indian wedding song. Bringing this celebratory spirit to the screen is filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has directed the music video, with choreography by acclaimed choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Ajay Bijli said: “‘Dil Kare Haaye Haaye’ is a song about the wonderful way we celebrate. It is a quintessential Indian wedding song, the kind that makes you want to sing, dance, and then sing a little louder. The song is very special to me, and bringing it to life with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ganesh Acharya has been an incredible experience. Rakeysh has brought such a distinct visual imagination to the video, while Ganesh’s choreography gives it an infectious energy that I think audiences will really enjoy. For me, the video is a celebration in every sense, of music, togetherness, and the sheer joy of being alive. I hope people watch it, dance to it, and make it a part of their own celebrations.”

Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra said: “Ajay is a natural and gifted singer. His voice takes you deep within yourself, like a bridge between your soul and the whole world.”

Ganesh Acharya said: “‘Dil Kare Haaye Haaye’ is a song that naturally makes you want to move. It has the energy, warmth, and beautiful chaos of our fun, larger-than-life Indian weddings, and that made choreographing it such a wonderful experience. What I really enjoyed was creating movements that felt spontaneous and rooted in the way we actually celebrate, especially at our weddings. The idea was not just to make people dance, but to make them feel like they are a part of the celebration.”

He added, “Working with Mr. Ajay Bijli was a lovely experience. There is an ease and sincerity to him, and it was important for us to retain that while bringing out a more playful and celebratory side of him on screen. The way he has sung the song also adds a very personal and effortless charm to it. There is a certain youthfulness and charm in his voice. And working with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is always great; he has a very distinctive way of looking at music and movement, and together we tried to create something that feels fresh, colorful, and full of life. I hope ‘Dil Kare Haaye Haaye’ becomes one of those songs that finds its way into weddings, celebrations, and happy moments."

‘Dil Kare Haaye Haaye’ has been composed by Amit Trivedi. Talking about the song, he said, “‘Dil Kare Haaye Haaye’ is a song that fits perfectly into every kind of celebration. It has an infectious energy, and Mr. Ajay Bijli has brought his own warmth and personality to the song as a singer. He has sung it beautifully, creating a vibe that is a lot of fun to listen to. The video takes that feeling a step further, and I can genuinely see ‘Dil Kare Haaye Haaye’ becoming the soundtrack to weddings, parties and all those beautiful moments when you simply want to dance, sing and be happy. I am very excited for audiences to experience the song in this new avatar.”

Shellee, who has penned the lyrics for the song, said, “‘Dil Kare Haye Haye’ is a quirky, fun-loving song about the laughter, jokes and madness that come with Indian marriage celebrations. I wanted to capture that spirit through the words and composition, and Amit Trivedi has brought it alive beautifully with his music. Ajay Bijli Sir has added so much charm with his effortless rendition and conviction. I look forward to audience's reception and hopefully for it to be played across weddings soon.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Bijli on his independent music EP ‘On Another Note’: “I’ve given it as much passion as I do when I open a PVR cinema”

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