Rasika Dugal reflects on ‘Saanson Ki Mala’s’ connection with Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie; says, “It’s lovely when something you’ve been a part of creating takes on a life of its own”

Some songs continue to remain part of popular culture long after their original release. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Saanson Ki Mala’ is one such song. Years after becoming widely recognised, the qawwali has found a new context in Mirzapur: The Movie, where it plays during a key sequence involving Beena Tripathi, played by Rasika Dugal.

Rasika Dugal reflects on ‘Saanson Ki Mala’s’ connection with Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie; says, “It’s lovely when something you’ve been a part of creating takes on a life of its own”

The song features during an important moment in Beena’s story, creating a contrast between its themes of love and devotion and the events unfolding on screen. The sequence has also received attention on social media, with audiences sharing clips, memes, edits and reactions. As a result, ‘Saanson Ki Mala’ has become closely associated with Beena’s character for many viewers.

For Dugal, who has portrayed Beena throughout the Mirzapur universe, the response to the song and the scene has been meaningful. She said, “It’s really special that the song has been around for generations, and people have had such a deep relationship with it. And now, to see it find a completely new context through Beena. And to see people reacting to it, making content, sharing their own takes on the dialogue while simultaneously rediscovering the music is wonderful. It reinforces how timeless the song really is.”

The song also connects with Beena’s emotional journey. Its themes of devotion, longing and an enduring bond with a loved one add another layer to the character’s situation in the sequence.

“For Beena, the song is not just playing in the background. It almost becomes a part of her emotional world in that moment. There is so much history in that moment and there is so much that she cannot say. The song says things that she herself doesn’t. That’s what makes the sequence so powerful for me,” Dugal added.

The renewed association between ‘Saanson Ki Mala’ and Beena gives the song another context, while also reflecting how music can take on different meanings for audiences across generations.

Dugal says the audience response has further added to her experience of the scene. “It’s lovely when something you’ve been a part of creating takes on a life of its own and becomes a part of people's conversations and imagination. Experiencing the reactions to the scene in theatres has been so special, and then seeing it travel beyond the film-through the song- is a new a new one for me.”

Also Read : Trade predicts Mirzapur The Movie can EASILY enter Rs. 200 crore club: “Rs. 10 cr+ Monday after a HUGE holiday weekend is a remarkable achievement”

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