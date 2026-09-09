In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, designers Karan and Leon open up about creating Sara’s custom couture look for the luxury watch event.

Sara Ali Khan recently made a sophisticated style statement at a Longines event, stepping out in a custom couture creation by Karleo. The structured, all-black midi ensemble brought together vintage-inspired glamour and contemporary tailoring, with a sharp split neckline, architectural peplum waist and voluminous tea-length skirt forming the defining elements of the look. She completed the monochrome ensemble with glossy black pointed-toe pumps, subtle earrings and a refined silver Longines timepiece.

EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan – Longines look decoded! Karleo reveals how Audrey Hepburn inspired her modern black couture

While the overall styling complemented the brand’s emphasis on timeless elegance with Sara’s softly pulled-back hair and understated makeup, at the heart of the creation was a desire to reinterpret classic sophistication for a contemporary setting. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, designers Karan and Leon of Karleo reveal the creative thought process behind the ensemble and how they approached translating an Audrey Hepburn-inspired aesthetic into a look that remained distinctly Sara.

Reinterpreting a timeless fashion influence

The designers drew inspiration from Audrey Hepburn but chose not to replicate the vintage aesthetic literally. Instead, the idea was to combine Hepburn’s signature elegance with Karleo’s contemporary design language. “The vision was to capture the timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn but reinterpret it through a modern Karleo lens. We kept the silhouette feminine and refined, while adding sharper architectural details to make it feel contemporary and distinctly Sara,” said the designers.

The creation incorporated several structured details, including the sharp V-neck bodice, high collar, bow-detailed waist and architectural peplum. These elements were balanced by the fluidity and volume of the tea-length skirt. They went on to add, “It was all about balance. The structured bodice and peplum give the look strength and definition, while the volume and movement of the skirt soften the silhouette. We wanted the architecture to frame the femininity rather than overpower it.”

A translucent mesh trimming along the skirt added another layer to the design. While the tea-length silhouette referenced a classic fashion vocabulary, the finishing detail was intended to give it a more contemporary character. “The slightly translucent mesh was a very deliberate detail—it adds lightness and a contemporary edge to the classic tea-length silhouette. It keeps the look from feeling too literal or retro,” they stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karleo (@karleofashion)



The event itself also informed the design direction. Since Sara was attending a Longines event, the couture had to complement the sophistication of the watch while ensuring that the timepiece remained an important part of the overall look. They shared, “Yes, the overall brief was to create something elegant, sophisticated and timeless that would work beautifully with the Longines aesthetic. The watch brand was an important part of the story, so the outfit was designed to complement it rather than compete with it.”

The designers worked alongside Sara’s stylist Megan Concessio to establish the final visual balance. The black palette and clean construction provided a refined backdrop for the silver Longines watch. They went on to continue, “For this event, we worked closely with her stylist, Megan Concessio, to create a look that felt both impactful and refined. The silhouette was designed to make a statement, while the detailing remained understated, allowing the watch to have its own moment. The black palette and clean structure created the perfect balance between elegance and presence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karleo (@karleofashion)



While the event and brand provided the broader framework, the designers also looked at Sara’s individual personality and style sensibility while developing the custom piece. “Sara has a wonderful combination of playfulness and old-world elegance. We wanted to bring out her sophisticated, feminine side while still keeping the look fresh, youthful and effortless,” they maintained.

For Karleo, creating celebrity couture ultimately involves understanding the individual rather than simply responding to an occasion. The designers believe a successful custom creation should complement the personality of the person wearing it. “We always start with the person rather than the occasion. Couture should feel like an extension of the individual wearing it. Once I understand their personality and energy, we build a silhouette and details that make them feel both unmistakably themselves and unforgettable,” they concluded.

Sara Ali Khan’s Longines appearance brought together classic references and modern construction, with Karleo using tailoring, volume and subtle detailing to create a look that acknowledged vintage glamour without becoming overtly retro. The result was a custom ensemble designed to work equally as a fashion statement and as part of the luxury watch brand’s visual identity.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Late Mukul Dev to be seen one last time in Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.