A quarter century after its release, Lagaan continues to be celebrated as one of the defining films in Indian cinema. Marking the 25th anniversary of both the iconic film and the journey of Aamir Khan Productions, India Post has paid tribute by issuing a special commemorative cover and cancellation in honour of the cinematic milestone.

India Post honours Lagaan with special commemorative cover on it’s 25th anniversary

Aamir Khan Productions, which began its remarkable journey with Lagaan 25 years ago, has since established itself as one of the most respected production houses in the country, known for backing impactful stories and memorable films. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan recently completed 25 years, reaffirming its status as a cultural phenomenon that continues to inspire audiences with its compelling storytelling, stellar performances, and themes of unity and patriotism.

As the celebrations surrounding the film's silver jubilee continue, India Post has recognised its enduring legacy by releasing a special commemorative cover along with a special cancellation. The tribute acknowledges Lagaan's timeless appeal and its lasting contribution to Indian cinema.

Widely regarded as one of India's greatest cinematic achievements, Lagaan earned international recognition after being showcased at several global film festivals and receiving widespread critical acclaim. It became the third Indian film—and, as of 2025, the most recent—to receive an Academy Award nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The film also enjoyed immense success at home, winning eight honours at the 49th National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, further cementing its place in Indian film history.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Aditya Lakhia, Yashpal Sharma and Amin Hajee, among others. Its unforgettable music, composed by A. R. Rahman, continues to resonate with audiences through timeless songs such as Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale, and O Rey Chhori.

Also Read : 25 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh bring film’s nostalgia alive; watch

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