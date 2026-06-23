Imtiaz Ali’s latest release Main Vaapas Aaunga may have had a muted theatrical debut, but its second-week surge has been nothing short of remarkable. Fuelled by glowing word of mouth and an outpouring of support from some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, the film has staged a quiet comeback that has left its director visibly moved.

Imtiaz Ali reveals Anurag Kashyap’s “I’ll build a temple for you” promise as Main Vaapas Aaunga sees box office revival

Industry rallies behind the film

Speaking on the Be A Man Yaar podcast by Yuvaa, Imtiaz said he was overwhelmed to find audiences discovering their own stories within the film. Beyond viewers, however, it was the spontaneous backing from fellow filmmakers and artists that truly caught him off guard.

“People like Shekhar Kapur are calling me and asking, ‘What’s today’s collection?’ I have never worked with him. Piyush Mishra is sending me videos saying, ‘Houseful in so-and-so theatre, mubarak.’ Subhash Ghai said, ‘Tereko Hero itni pasand hai, tujhe malum hai do hafte mein utar gayi thi. Ghabrao mat, people are liking this film (You like Hero so much. Do you know it was pulled from theatres within two weeks? Don’t worry), it will come through,’” said Imtiaz.

Kashyap’s promise and Ayushmann’s song

Among the most talked-about gestures has been Anurag Kashyap’s vocal championing of the film. Imtiaz revealed the director’s playful ultimatum, quoting him as saying, “Usne bola teesri film bhi agar tune bana li naa acchi, toh apne ghar mein tera mandir bana loonga (He told me, ‘If you manage to make a third good film as well, I’ll build a temple for you in my house.’)”

Kashyap had also taken to Instagram to publicly back the film, writing, “The fresh brand new @imtiazaliofficial. After his first film CHAMKILA, his sophomore film MAIN VAPAS AAOONGA is running in cinemas. Go watch it and I love you Muttonkhor ❤️. Keep inspiring and breaking our hearts. Aur mere humdumon ko chori karna band karo, humein bhi kaam karna hai. BTW HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Kudos to your partners in this heartbreaking crime.”

Imtiaz was equally emotional about Ayushmann Khurrana’s contribution, noting that the actor had sung a track for the film. “The way he has sung the song, I am so moved. I don’t know what to say to him. He told his whole history,” said Imtiaz, adding that he struggled to find words adequate enough to express his gratitude to everyone who had voluntarily promoted the film.

Box office recovery

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Diljit Dosanjh, Main Vaapas Aaunga recorded a 130 per cent jump in collections in its second week, despite competition from Cocktail 2.

With Main Vaapas Aaunga continuing its run in cinemas amid sustained audience and industry momentum, the film appears to be charting a quiet path of its own, one built not on opening-weekend thunder but on the enduring power of storytelling.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali visits theatres across multiple cities to thank audiences for the film’s success at the box office

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