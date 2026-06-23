Farah Khan opens up on casting Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om; says, “I launched her because of Shah Rukh Khan”

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently revisited the journey of launching Deepika Padukone in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om, revealing the extensive preparation that went into introducing a newcomer opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 2007 blockbuster not only became a massive success but also marked the beginning of Deepika’s remarkable career in the Hindi film industry.

Farah Khan opens up on casting Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om; says, “I launched her because of Shah Rukh Khan”

Speaking about Deepika's debut, Farah shared that the actress underwent rigorous training before stepping in front of the camera. According to the filmmaker, Deepika possessed natural beauty and screen presence, but it was important to shape her performance and help her adapt to the demands of a big Bollywood film. Farah worked closely with her on various aspects, including dialogue delivery, body language, and understanding the nuances of portraying a leading lady on screen.

Recalling the process, Farah explained that she wanted Deepika to embody the grace and charm of a classic heroine, particularly because the film featured sequences set in the 1970s. The training helped the newcomer become more confident and comfortable in front of the camera, allowing her to seamlessly step into the role of Shantipriya.

Farah also credited Shah Rukh Khan for making it possible to cast a fresh face in such a high-profile project. She said, "I launched her because of Shah Rukh Khan. He was there. So, I could take that risk."

The filmmaker further emphasized the importance of being prepared when opportunities come along. Sharing her thoughts on breaking into the industry, she stated, “You can get a break any time, but are you prepared for that break or not?” She also added, “You have to keep acting. You take whatever you get, be it small or big.”

Released in 2007, Om Shanti Om emerged as one of the year's biggest hits and established Deepika Padukone as a promising new talent. The actress later reunited with Shah Rukh Khan in several successful films, further cementing her position as one of Bollywood's leading stars.

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