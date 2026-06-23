Saiyami Kher voices anger after 200-year-old tree near her Nashik home is cut down: “Growth without sensitivity is not progress”

Actor and environmental advocate Saiyami Kher has voiced her disappointment and anguish after witnessing the cutting down of a 200-year-old tree located just 500 meters away from her family home in Nashik.

Saiyami Kher voices anger after 200-year-old tree near her Nashik home is cut down: “Growth without sensitivity is not progress”

Taking to social media, Saiyami shared an emotional note reflecting on the irony of how environmental values taught in schools often seem forgotten in adulthood. Her post quickly resonated with followers who echoed her concerns about the increasing loss of green cover across cities and towns.

In her post, Saiyami wrote: "Remember when we were kids and our teachers made us write essays on the importance of trees. We celebrated Environment Day. Turns out that wasn't part of the adult syllabus.

So let's do one thing. All the adults who think cutting down 200-year-old trees is a good idea... why don't we set up their offices on the exact spot where these trees were murdered? No cover. No air conditioning. Just a desk and a pleasant 50°C afternoon. The trees survived 200 summers. They couldn't survive us."

Speaking further about the incident, Saiyami Kher said, "There were 3 huge old trees on the road to my house. So many people have taken shelter under it when it’s very hot or suggest starts raining. But it’s gone. Hopped off for development. What disturbs me even more was how normalised these decisions have become. We talk endlessly about climate change, rising temperatures, water shortages, and deteriorating air quality, yet we continue to destroy the very ecosystems that help protect us from these problems."

Saiyami further added, "What frustrates me is that we have somehow convinced ourselves that development and environmental responsibility cannot coexist. Why is preserving a 200-year-old tree treated as an inconvenience rather than a priority? A tree that has stood for two centuries is not just wood and leaves. It carries history, biodiversity, and an ecological value that cannot be replaced by planting a sapling elsewhere and calling it compensation."

She continues, "Every summer we complain about the heat becoming unbearable, yet we continue removing natural shade and green cover. We celebrate Environment Day, organise plantation drives, and teach children the importance of nature, but those lessons seem to disappear when real decisions need to be made. The saddest part is that future generations will inherit the consequences of choices they never made."

Saiyami concludes, "I am not against development. I understand that cities need to grow and infrastructure is important. But growth without sensitivity is not progress. We need better planning, better accountability, and above all, a genuine respect for nature. Once a 200-year-old tree is gone, no amount of regret can bring it back. I hope this incident starts a larger conversation about how we value our natural heritage before it's too late."

Known for her love for nature, outdoor sports, and environmental awareness, Saiyami has often used her platform to advocate for sustainability and responsible living. Her latest post has once again sparked conversations about balancing urban development with ecological preservation and the urgent need to protect mature trees that play a vital role in maintaining environmental balance.

Also Read: Saiyami Kher turns fashion photographer in Vikram Phadnis’ emotional romantic drama; says, “It’s always wonderful to pick up a new skill with every film”

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