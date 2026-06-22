The filmmaker has been meeting moviegoers in person as the Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari starrer sees additional screenings added in its second week.

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali visits theatres across multiple cities to thank audiences for the film’s success at the box office

The latest directorial of Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its run-in cinemas, with the film maintaining momentum at the box office through positive audience response and word-of-mouth. Since its release, the film has generated considerable conversation among moviegoers, particularly for its emotional narrative, performances, and music.

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali visits theatres across multiple cities to thank audiences for the film’s success at the box office

As the film progresses through its theatrical run, Imtiaz Ali has been visiting theatres across several cities to interact with audiences and thank them for their support. Accompanied by producers Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the filmmaker has spent the past few days travelling to various locations where the film is being screened.

An old man is moved after watching #MainVaapasAaunga...meets director Imtiaz Ali pic.twitter.com/gTWWIYAGEA — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) June 22, 2026



According to the makers, Ali visited theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Thane, Chandigarh, and Pune over a span of five days. During these visits, audiences attending screenings were surprised to find the filmmaker present at the venues. Several moviegoers later shared photos and videos of their interactions with Ali on social media.

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The theatre visits have become a notable aspect of the film’s ongoing promotional campaign, allowing the filmmaker and producers to witness audience reactions firsthand. The initiative has also helped generate additional engagement around the film as viewers continue to share their experiences online.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga has also attracted attention from members of the film industry, with several actors, filmmakers, and critics expressing their views on the film through social media and public appearances. While audience reception remains a key factor in the film’s performance, the makers have pointed to the addition of more shows in the second week as an encouraging sign of sustained interest.

Set against the backdrop of relationships, emotions, and self-discovery—elements often associated with Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling style—the film features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast has been one of the major talking points among viewers since the film’s release.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar under the Window Seat Films banner. The film is currently running in cinemas, while its soundtrack has been released under the Tips Music label.

With the makers continuing their outreach efforts and audience discussions around the film still ongoing, Main Vaapas Aaunga remains among the notable theatrical releases currently playing on the big screen.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga shocks trade with RARE 115% second weekend jump; 10-day collections stand at Rs. 24.58 cr.

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