Actor Ishwak Singh has steadily built a diverse body of work across films and streaming platforms, earning recognition for performances in projects such as Raanjhanaa, Paatal Lok, Rocket Boys, and Berlin. Looking back on his journey, the actor says he remains focused on learning and growing with every role he takes on.

EXCLUSIVE: Ishwak Singh says diverse characters have made this phase of his career “special”

Looking back at the beginning

Reflecting on his career, Ishwak credited his early opportunities for helping shape his path as an actor. “When I look back at where it all began, I feel immense gratitude. Raanjhanaa gave me my first opportunity to be part of this world, and every project since has shaped me in ways I couldn’t have imagined. The journey has been filled with learning, challenges, and growth,” he said.

The actor added that despite years in the industry, he continues to approach acting with the mindset of a learner. “Even today, I approach every role with the curiosity of a student,” he shared.

Exploring different characters

Over the years, Ishwak has taken on roles across a variety of genres. His portrayal of police officer Imran Ansari in Paatal Lok and scientist Dr. Vikram Sarabhai in Rocket Boys received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Speaking about his recent work, Ishwak said the diversity of stories and characters has made this phase of his career particularly meaningful. “This has also been one of the most transformative phases for me as an actor. What makes this phase especially exciting is how distinctly different each story and character has been,” he said.

According to the actor, preparing for these projects required significant effort, particularly when it came to language and dialect training. “Each project demanded extensive dialect and language training, and I found myself learning and working across different accents,” he explained.

Looking ahead to upcoming projects

Ishwak is now preparing for a busy year ahead with several projects in different stages of production and release. His upcoming slate includes Prakash Jha’s Janaadesh, Devashish Makhija’s Gandhari alongside Taapsee Pannu, and Gaurav Madan’s independent feature What Remains.

The actor also revealed that he has begun shooting for another project in Lucknow, although details about it remain under wraps. As he looks ahead, Ishwak says his focus remains unchanged. “I only hope to keep telling stories that move people and continue growing with every character I portray,” he said.

Also Read: Ishwak Singh on having an exciting line-up with Janaadesh, Gandhari, What Remains and a web series, “This has been one of the most transformative phases for me”

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