Main Vaapas Aaunga started on a slow note and had an underwhelming weekend. But its weekday hold was quite steady, proving that the film is here to stay. On its second Friday, it collected Rs. 2 crores, which is more than what it earned on its day of release (Rs. 1.28 crores). On Saturday, it went on an overdrive, collecting Rs. 4.31 crores. This is the maximum the film has collected in a single day. Sunday is yet to come when the film will surely cross the Rs. 5 crore mark and may even collect more than Rs. 6 crores. This has been possible due to the immensely positive word of mouth generated by the film. Hence, it joins the list of other two Hindi films of 2026 that also were also quite appreciated – Border 2 and Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Main Vaapas Aaunga, Border 2, Dhurandhar The Revenge: The FASCINATING Sardar connection in 2026’s most-loved Hindi films

The most fascinating coincidence is that all three films belong to diverse genres but share a common factor – the leads in Main Vaapas Aaunga, Border 2 and Dhurandhar The Revenge are sardars. Border 2 was a multi-starrer, but it was shouldered by Sunny Deol, who played Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler. The film was loved for its patriotic element, mass-appealing and emotional scenes and action and ended up collecting a huge Rs. 341.70 crores.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi who infiltrates Pakistan and assumes the identity of Hamza. In a crucial scene in the climax, he dons the pagdi and goes back to his childhood home. From afar, he sees his family living a normal, happy life. Images of Ranveer’s sardar avatar and his heart-wrenching performance went viral from the time the film released, as the sequence immensely moved the viewers.

Finally, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, who was also seen as Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2. In the Imtiaz Ali directorial, he is joined by Naseeruddin Shah, who plays his 95-year-old grandfather, Ishar Singh Grewal, while Vedang Raina essays the role of the younger Ishar. Diljit’s character, Nirvair, returns to India from the UK after learning that his grandfather is on his deathbed. He soon realizes that Ishar is unable to forget his long-lost love, Afsana (Sharvari), and the heartbreak of not being able to marry her due to Partition.

The exception

However, one film that was an exception was Bhooth Bangla. It starred Akshay Kumar and had no sardar connection. The horror comedy was a clean hit as it earned Rs. 168.253 crores and showed remarkable trending at the box office.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga goes on an OVERDRIVE on second Saturday; exhibitors add 2 am and early morning shows; Cinepolis adds 30% more shows; shows double in West Bengal in a day

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