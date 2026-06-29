Ikka trailer launch: Tillotama Shome reveals Sunny Deol has kind eyes like that of a cow; reveals why she didn’t greet Sunny Deol on the sets: “I feared ki woh chidd jaayenge”; reveals, “I have NEVER seen Akshaye Khanna smile”

Sunny Deol, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, director Siddharth P Malhotra and Monika Shergill of Netflix unveiled the trailer of the courtroom drama, Ikka, at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Tillotama Shome stole the show as she revealed fascinating insights.

Ikka trailer launch: Tillotama Shome reveals Sunny Deol has kind eyes like that of a cow; reveals why she didn’t greet Sunny Deol on the sets: “I feared ki woh chidd jaayenge”; reveals, “I have NEVER seen Akshaye Khanna smile”

Tillotama began by saying, “25 saal lage iss manch pe aane ke liye. My beloved husband still can't believe that I did a film with Sunny Deol! He knew that Dia and I could be in the same film at some point in time. What we learned in theatre is the power of ensemble. I felt that again in this film as well. Sid (Siddharth P Malhotra) treated me like a star. Dia gave me so much love even before I started the film.”

Tillotama Shome then raised laughs as she said, “I have never seen Akshaye Khanna smile! But one day, I was leaving after pack-up when this man came towards me and smiled. So, I just smiled and walked off. Then he called my name. And it was Akshaye Khanna. I couldn't recognize him kyunki woh smile kar rahe the!”

She then stated, “I had a lot of scenes with Sunny sir. I wondered, 'What if he doesn't like me?'. Maybe, he doesn't want to look into my eyes. I didn't know how these big stars operate. I didn't even want him to say hello to me. When he walked in, I was clear ki chup chaap baithe raho, jab ‘action’ bolenge tab kaam karenge. Hi, hello bolne ki koi zaroorat nahin! I feared ki woh chidd jaayenge. But Sid insisted that I should talk to him. So, I did. I looked into his eyes. Have you ever seen a cow’s eyes? They are very kind. And I realized that he has really kind eyes! I forgot about everything else.”

At another point in the event, Tillotama Shome again remembered her better half, “I have never done a film of this kind of grammar and pace. My husband clearly told me, ‘If you want this marriage to last long, please stop taking yourself so seriously’! He also told me to do some comedy (and mainstream films). So, for his sake, I wanted to do an action-oriented, thriller, high-octane movie. Ikka ticked all those boxes.”

Ikka releases on Netflix on July 10.

Also Read: Ikka trailer launch: Sunny Deol admits that he had planned to make Damini 2, but it didn’t materialize; praises Akshaye Khanna, “Woh mere se bhi zyada aloof hai! But he’s a gem of a guy”

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

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