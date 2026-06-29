Ikka trailer launch: Dia Mirza asks, “Am I going to get into a lot of trouble for SLAPPING Akshaye Khanna?”; Sunny Deol assures her, “Why are you so worried? You’re playing MY wife!”

Sunny Deol, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, director Siddharth P Malhotra and Monika Shergill of Netflix unveiled the trailer of the courtroom drama, Ikka, at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Dia Mirza and Monika Shergill gave some headline-worthy quotes at this event.

Ikka trailer launch: Dia Mirza asks, “Am I going to get into a lot of trouble for SLAPPING Akshaye Khanna?”; Sunny Deol assures her, “Why are you so worried? You’re playing MY wife!”

Monika Shergill said, “Sid has managed to shoot the film with such big and amazing stars in record time, with a lot of passion and dedication. That's what exemplifies what filmmakers are able to do when we collaborate with them.” She then claimed, “Ikka will be the Dhurandhar of Netflix!”

Dia Mirza began by saying, “First, tell me whether I am going to get into a lot of trouble for slapping Akshaye Khanna? I am very scared! He has a phenomenal fan following (laughs). I am terrified. Moreover, it has been added in the trailer as well.”

Siddharth P Malhotra revealed, “That's the first scene she shot with him.” Dia added, “The first scene I shot for this film was with Akshaye Khanna.” She again expressed her apprehension about slapping Akshaye Khanna. At this point, Sunny Deol, in a heroic fashion, assured her, “Why are you so worried? You’re playing my wife in the film!”

As expected, it led to a lot of claps and hoots. Dia Mirza flashed her lovely smile and said, “I was waiting for you to say this line!”

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna didn’t attend the event, but his voice note was played at the very beginning. Sunny Deol praised his co-star, “I had worked with him in Border (1997). That was the first film in which we worked together. Tab bahut mazaa aaya tha aur iss film mein bhi bahut mazaa aaya. I met him after so many years. Woh mere se zyada aloof hai (laughs)! But he's a gem of a guy.”

Ikka releases on Netflix on July 10.

Also Read: Ikka trailer launch: Tillotama Shome reveals Sunny Deol has kind eyes like that of a cow; reveals why she didn’t greet Sunny Deol on the sets: “I feared ki woh chidd jaayenge”; reveals, “I have NEVER seen Akshaye Khanna smile”

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

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