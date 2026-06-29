The social media post has left fans guessing whether the duo is a couple or simply building anticipation for their upcoming project.

Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM spark rumours with cozy photos; fans wonder if it is dating or their upcoming film’s promotions

Actor Raghav Juyal and influencer-turned-actress Niharika NM have become the latest celebrities to set social media buzzing after a series of cozy photographs featuring the two surfaced online. The pictures, shared by Niharika on her social media handle, have fuelled speculation among fans, with many wondering whether the duo is hinting at a relationship or teasing something work-related.

Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM spark rumours with cozy photos; fans wonder if it is dating or their upcoming film’s promotions

In the photos, Niharika and Raghav are seen striking affectionate poses, prompting followers to flood the comments section with questions and theories. Adding to the intrigue, Niharika chose to keep the caption minimal, using only heart and star emojis, leaving fans to interpret the post for themselves.

The ambiguity surrounding the pictures has given rise to multiple theories. While a section of social media users believes the duo may have confirmed a romantic relationship, others remain unconvinced and suspect the post could be linked to an upcoming professional collaboration.

Many netizens have pointed out that Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM are already working together on the upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai. This has led to speculation that the viral post could be part of the film's promotional campaign or a new project announcement. Further adding fuel to the conversation was rapper and musician Raftaar, who commented on the post with, “Je Baat Ladle”, seemingly cheering for Raghav. His reaction quickly caught the attention of fans, with many interpreting it as another clue, while others viewed it as a playful response between friends.

Despite the online frenzy, neither Raghav nor Niharika has addressed the rumours or clarified the intent behind the photographs, allowing speculation to continue across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Nm (@niharika_nm)



On the professional front, the duo will be seen sharing screen space in Bhai Tera Star Hai, produced by Eastwood Pictures and IndianStories2. Directed by Vivek B. Agarwal, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh and Niki Aneja in pivotal roles. The film was recently shot in London and is expected to release later this year.

Whether the viral post marks the beginning of a promotional campaign or simply reflects the camaraderie between the two actors remains to be seen. Until an official clarification arrives, fans continue to speculate over the nature of Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM's latest social media update.

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Niharika NM attends the world premiere of Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival looking stunning in ombre saree gown

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