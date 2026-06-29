Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming original film IKKA, offering audiences a first look at an intense courtroom drama headlined by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films, the film is set to premiere on the streaming platform on July 10.

IKKA trailer: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna face off in intense courtroom drama; Netflix film premieres on July 10

The trailer introduces Sunny Deol as Arjun Mehra, a celebrated lawyer known for his unwavering principles and commitment to justice. However, his beliefs are put to the ultimate test when he takes up the defence of Shauryamann Gaur, played by Akshaye Khanna, in a high-profile attempted murder case. As the legal battle unfolds, personal relationships, moral convictions and family ties become deeply intertwined. One of the standout moments in the trailer features Arjun declaring, “Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haq ke liye ladte hai (we don’t fight to win in the court, we fight for our rights),” underlining the values that define his character.

Apart from the courtroom proceedings, the trailer also highlights the emotional conflicts surrounding the central case. Tillotama Shome plays Madhura Banerjee, a determined public prosecutor whose pursuit of justice puts her directly opposite Arjun Mehra in court. Dia Mirza essays the role of Avantika, Arjun's wife, who struggles to hold her family together as the case begins to impact their personal lives.

Speaking about the project, Sunny Deol said, “IKKA is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make. Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character. This film is also very special because it marks my first direct-to-streaming release. I’m happy that through Netflix, audiences across India and the world will be able to experience IKKA.”

Dia Mirza shared, “Avantika is someone who brings warmth, strength, and stability to those around her, even when life becomes increasingly uncertain. I was drawn to her resilience and the quiet courage with which she navigates the challenges that come her way. What makes IKKA special is that beneath the courtroom drama lies a deeply human story about family, love and difficult choices. I'm delighted to be back on Netflix with a story that is both emotionally rich and deeply engaging, and I look forward to audiences experiencing it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Tillotama Shome added, “Madhura is someone who believes deeply in doing the right thing, regardless of the odds. I was drawn to her integrity, resilience and quiet determination. She is a strong woman who isn’t afraid to stand her ground or take on the toughest challenges, even when the pressure is immense. IKKA is a story that constantly challenges its characters, and I enjoyed exploring those complexities alongside such a talented cast. I'm delighted to be part of a story like this and thrilled that it will reach audiences around the world through Netflix.”

Although Akshaye Khanna was unable to attend the trailer launch, he sent a special voice message for the media and fans. “Kuch mulaqatein stage par nahi ho sakti. Agar ho gayi, to zalzalaa aa sakta hai! Isiliye IKKA aur main ab sirf Netflix ki screen par milenge, 10 July ko. Taiyaar rehna,” he said.

Written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, IKKA also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in pivotal roles. Blending courtroom drama with family conflict and emotional stakes, the film is set to stream exclusively on Netflix from July 10.

Also Read: SCOOP: Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna’s Netflix film Ikka expected to have fan screenings before release

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.