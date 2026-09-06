Komal Nahta had a conversation with Adnan Sami, in which he gave a detailed answer about plagiarism in music. He began by saying, “I am against plagiarism in any form. But I feel bad for the composers who emerged in this millennium; they have been unfairly targeted. If you are only criticizing them for copying and forgiving the rest, that is unfair. In the last 20 years, there has been a lot of access to information thanks to the internet. So, if a composer gets ‘inspired’ and composes a tune, he gets immediately caught.”

“HUGE fan of Shankar-Jaikishan, R D Burman, Bappi Lahiri etc but they also lifted songs; Sholay’s ‘Mehbooba’ was inspired…agar aap original composer ka naam daal dete, toh aapke shaan mein koi kami nahin aati” – Adnan Sami

Adnan continued, “Some people tend to hail our yesteryear musicians. They’d say ‘Woh toh kaafi genius log the’. And there’s no doubt that they were indeed geniuses. I am their biggest fan. But what happens is that a child may think that his father is a superhero. When the child grows up, he realizes that mera baap jo hai, aakhir woh insaan hai. You still respect him because he’s your father. Hence, you can’t single out new composers and assume that the rest were doodh ke dhoole hue.”

Adnan confessed, “Whether it's Shankar-Jaikishan, Naushad, S D Burman, R D Burman or Bappi Lahiri, I am their biggest fan and have learned a lot from them. But each one of them lifted songs. Yet, I still love and respect them as they made a beautiful version of that song.”

Adnan Sami remarked that the composers should have given due credit, “Dean Martin’s famous song ‘Sway’ was inspired by an Italian song. But he gave credit to the original composer. Our problem is that our composers did not. They just gave their own name to the track, without acknowledging the original creator. Aap kahin se chhote nahin ho jaate by acknowledging.”

Adann continued, “Even today, I enjoy the song ‘Mehbooba’ from Sholay (1975). But it's not R D Burman’s original composition. It was inspired by Demis Roussos’ song ‘Say You Love Me’. Agar aap Demis Roussos ka naam daal dete, toh aapke shaan mein koi kami nahin aati (smiles). People would have respected you more if you gave due credit. Later, the same happened with them as well and they felt about it.”

He added, “This happened even with films. Kaala Patthar (1979) is a great film, but it was originally Gold (1974), featuring Roger Moore (smiles).”

Also Read: Adnan Sami opens up about reinventing in music: “It’s always important to keep changing and evolving”

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